If you’ve seen a residential flagpole go up in the Lee County area in recent years, there’s a good chance Jamie Popwell was behind it.

Popwell, a Marine veteran and founder of Flags for Vets, estimates he has put up close to 200 flagpoles across Lee and surrounding counties since January 2017, often times in a veteran’s yard. In that time, Flags for Vets has spread across the country with Popwell personally putting up 604 flagpoles across 26 states. There are now eight Flags for Vets chapters across the country.

Popwell said that he began in 2017 by putting up a flagpole in Beulah for Ralph Powell, a Vietnam veteran. Popwell installed the pole, an American flag, and a flood light so the flag could be seen at night. From there, things continued to grow as more people began requesting flagpoles. Eventually, Popwell turned his program into the nonprofit, Flags for Vets.

“I felt led at that point that it was just something that I needed to do to honor our veterans, me being a veteran myself, but understanding and knowing just what the flag meant to those that fought and served under it,” Popwell said.

Popwell served six years in the Marines and retired as a Corporal. As a veteran, he has developed a bond with many of his recipients. He said he has journaled every encounter since he began putting American flags up six years ago.

Past recipients have ranged in age from 25 to 102, and Popwell says it’s almost always emotional for them to see the flags. There have been times when recipients would play taps, times when they have prayed over each other, and times when liquor shots have been shared in memory of fallen brothers and sisters.

“Reactions vary, but most get really emotional,” Popwell said. “Most tend to — even though they don’t want to — they cry. They’re visibly moved by the flag the first time it’s raised.”

Popwell especially remembers his 400th flagpole. It was on a Sunday outside of Selma, and almost 30 people showed up to celebrate with folding tables and Sunday dinner.

“When I pulled up in the front yard, you would have thought it was a church revival,” Popwell said. “We just had us a big church picnic after we put that flag up.”

Some of the most moving experiences for Popwell, however, have come as he’s installed flagpoles for 15 different recipients of the Medal of Honor. His first was a man named Benny Adkins. The two grew close and their connection led to Popwell meeting other Medal of Honor recipients as well.

“Certainly knowing what they did to sacrifice for their country,” Popwell said, “I have grown really, really close with these recipients.”

While the majority of American flags Popwell has put out have been here in Alabama, the Opelika native has flown as far as Boise, Idaho, and Hell, Mich., to honor his fellow vets.

“I joke that I’ve literally been to Hell and back to put flag poles up for veterans, but that was the name of the town,” he said.

Popwell estimates he currently has over 200 people across the country still waiting for him to install flagpoles. His growing reputation, he says, has become a bit of a double-edged sword. The more people learn about him, the more people ask for flagpoles. However, the donations don’t always follow with the same increase. As a result, Popwell says he is constantly in fundraiser mode. Each flagpole is around $300 to install plus travel costs.

“My list continues to grow faster than I can raise the money and spend the time to go and put them up,” Popwell said. “I just need funding… It’s about creating the money to buy the materials. That’s the No. 1 thing”

It’s a big job, and its one that he doesn’t know if he’ll ever finish. But Popwell said he enjoys the work nevertheless.

“I’ve never turned anybody down,” he said.

For more information or to donate, visit flagsforvets.us.