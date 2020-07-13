Opelika’s Robert Johnson has announced his campaign for the city’s Ward 1 representative seat.
Johnson, a Tallapoosa County native, moved to Opelika 12 years ago.
After the move, Johnson said he began to take notice of the city’s characteristics, the main being the potential it had for growth.
“There’s a lot of opportunities here in Opelika, but the biggest, from living in Ward 1,” he said. “I just saw that there’s so much that can be done and definitely must be done.”
If elected as Ward 1 representative, Johnson wants to bring Ward 1 to a standard where residents can feel safe, valued and truly part of the city. By seeing the changes that need to be made, he says he believes it would be a disservice if he didn’t try to make a difference.
“Opelika has a lot of good growth happening, but unfortunately there are some deficiencies in Ward 1 that need to be addressed immediately,” he said. “And I think we’re in a pivotal moment where we can bring change.”
One area of focus for Johnson is lowering crime and violence in Ward 1, noting that when residents don’t feel safe, they can feel alienated in their own community.
“I believe one of the best ways to go about that is through preventive methods,” he said, mentioning Opelika’s youth incarceration prevention program as an example. “The best way to deal with a problem is to stop it beforehand.”
Additionally, Johnson wants to connect the residents in his ward to resources that would help better their lives. He notes that people want better for themselves, but may not know of any resources available to help them.
“My job on city council would be to bridge that gap between those resources and the citizens in the community,” he said.
An aspect of residents bettering their lives and themselves, he said, includes homeownership. While someone may want to own their own home, they don’t know how to go about it or find one that’s affordable for them.
“The more resources, or at least the information, if we can have it right there in the community where it’s readily available,” Johnson said. “Then that will fill that gap to raise their standard of living for their families.”
As an experienced businessman, Johnson believes that his management skills in that field mirror what it takes to manage a city; the difference being in responsibility.
“When you own a business, it’s to serve others and it’s all about how well you serve the people,” he said. “I think in order for a city to change, I think there’s four things you need: infrastructure, resources, support and fourth is representation. I can be the person in the seat at the table to go to bat for what residents need.”
