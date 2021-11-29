Opelika will again allow families to place extra holiday arrangements on gravesites

Starting on Wednesday, the City of Opelika will suspend the cemetery rules that regulate what can be placed on graves until Jan. 2.

Mayor Gary Fuller and Public Works Director Mike Hilyer issued the order to suspend these rules during the holidays to allow families to place extra holiday wreaths, flower arrangements and trinkets on the graves.

“A number of years ago we started enforcing the cemetery rules because it was getting a little bit out of hand with what some people were doing at the gravesites of their loved ones,” Fuller said.

After enforcing these restrictions on what can be placed on a gravesite, Fuller and the City of Opelika decided to start suspending them each year around Christmas time.

Percy Marks, cemetery superintendent in Opelika, has worked for the cemetery division 2000 and said people look forward to this suspension of rules every year.

“We’ve already had people calling and asking what day the rules will be relaxed,” Marks said. “I got calls as early as last week.”

Fuller said this annual event is important to many families.