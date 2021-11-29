Opelika will again allow families to place extra holiday arrangements on gravesites

Starting on Wednesday, the City of Opelika will suspend the cemetery rules that regulate what can be placed on graves until Jan. 2.
Mayor Gary Fuller and Public Works Director Mike Hilyer issued the order to suspend these rules during the holidays to allow families to place extra holiday wreaths, flower arrangements and trinkets on the graves.
“A number of years ago we started enforcing the cemetery rules because it was getting a little bit out of hand with what some people were doing at the gravesites of their loved ones,” Fuller said.
After enforcing these restrictions on what can be placed on a gravesite, Fuller and the City of Opelika decided to start suspending them each year around Christmas time.
Percy Marks, cemetery superintendent in Opelika, has worked for the cemetery division 2000 and said people look forward to this suspension of rules every year.
“We’ve already had people calling and asking what day the rules will be relaxed,” Marks said. “I got calls as early as last week.”
Fuller said this annual event is important to many families.
“It’s such a special time for most of us, but also a time that folks remember friends and family members that are no longer with us,” Fuller said. “Christmas brings back a lot of memories for families, and we want people to be able to express their feelings at the gravesites of loved ones.”
Fuller said he believes this is the right thing to do and is glad to allow citizens the opportunity to place extra holiday arrangements on the gravesites.
“The last couple of years have been pretty tough on a lot of folks, especially with COVID,” Fuller said.
Over the years, Marks said he has seen families put their loved one's favorite things on the grave, whether it’s a trinket, stuffed animal or favorite Christmas decoration.
“This is the city’s efforts to soften the grieving process,” Marks said. “This is a season of giving and a season of love and we just want to welcome the public’s participation."
The city rules will go back into effect on Jan. 3.
“These rules were set up to allow us to keep the cemetery pleasing to the public eye,” Marks said.
These rules require that “there can only be one flower arrangement per grave lot, unless the monument provides its own flower receptacle. Also, two trinkets or whatnots per lot are permitted if placed on the base of the monument,” according to a release from the City of Opelika.
“Flower receptacles of any kind (glass, wood, plastic, tin, cement) are prohibited and no flowerpots are (normally) allowed to remain on the lawn area beside gravesites," according to the release.