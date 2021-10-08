Opelika's Addison Garner returns to the stage in 'Hairspray' national tour as Velma Von Tussle

Garner is thrilled to jump in and play the evil pageant queen again.

"Hairspray" hasn’t been on the road since 2009, but Garner believes this musical might be just what our country needs right now. She said Hairspray is all about unifying.

“It makes you cry, laugh and want to get up and dance. Even if you’re not a theatre person, you can still find something to appreciate in the show because it’s all about defying the odds,” Garner said. “Especially coming off of COVID and some of the other things our nation has gone through in the past year and a half, we need something happy. We need happy theater.”

The tour will hit the road in November, starting in San Diego, and will travel all over the United States from California to New York to Texas and more.

Garner is looking forward to performing a little closer to home. "Hairspray" comes to Columbus, Ga., on March 16-17, and will be in Oxford, Ala., on March 31 and Huntsville on April 1-3.

“I’m excited to get to do this on land and not be on a moving vessel at all times,” Garner said. “The hardest thing is going to be deciding what to pack in one suitcase.”