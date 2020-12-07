Opelika's annual Victorian Front Porch Tours to begin Wednesday

Homes reminiscent of a bygone era will be adorned with Christmas spirit next week for Opelika’s 27th Annual Victorian Front Porch Tour.

The Dec. 9-13 event, which began in 1993, has grown from just a few Victorian homes participating to 60 homes around North 8th and North 9th Street. It is open to the public.

Rosanna McGinnis, Opelika’s library director and this year’s director of the tour, said her first exposure to Opelika was the tour, and it was also what convinced her to move there.

“When I was contemplating taking the job [as library director], we actually visited Opelika on the weekend of the walking tour, so the Victorian Front Porch Walking Tour was my very first introduction to the city,” McGinnis said. “It was what made me fall in love with the area, and the feeling of community and camaraderie that was showcased during the walking tour was what drew my family to Opelika.”

McGinnis said there were multiple ways to experience the tour this year and enjoy the handcrafted Victorian Christmas decorations and architecture, including the driving tour on the evenings of Dec. 9, 10, 11 and 13; a biking tour on the evening of Dec. 10; and the walking tour on the evening of Dec. 12.