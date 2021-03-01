Opelika's Butcher Paper BBQ expanding into Auburn with Rob's Ribs

A new Auburn barbecue restaurant is the product of perfect timing for Mark and Anna Coxwell of Opelika’s Butcher Paper BBQ.

“Mark’s always had a vision for a restaurant where you have this barbecue pit that’s built into the restaurant — you don’t come across these buildings all the time,” partner Anna Coxwell said. “When we were made aware that the Mike and Ed’s building was available – it’s one of those few locations that has that old-school Alabama barbecue thing going for it — it was perfect timing.”

When the Mike and Ed's building became available in late 2020, the team set out to open a barbecue location in its place — Rob’s Ribs.

“That built-in smoker is so unique and having a smoker right there in the building capacity-wise allows you to do a lot of different things,” Coxwell said. “It's a regional barbecue thing that is neat for us to continue on the tradition of at Rob’s Ribs.”

The new business is expected to open in six weeks, Coxwell confirmed Monday afternoon. Butcher Paper BBQ will remain open for business as well.

Coxwell announced the plans Monday morning on Butcher Paper BBQ’s Facebook page, garnering more than 200 shares and close to 120 comments as of 4:30 p.m. Monday.