Opelika's Butcher Paper BBQ expanding into Auburn with Rob's Ribs

A new Auburn barbecue restaurant is the product of perfect timing for Mark and Anna Coxwell of Opelika’s Butcher Paper BBQ.
“Mark’s always had a vision for a restaurant where you have this barbecue pit that’s built into the restaurant — you don’t come across these buildings all the time,” partner Anna Coxwell said. “When we were made aware that the Mike and Ed’s building was available – it’s one of those few locations that has that old-school Alabama barbecue thing going for it — it was perfect timing.”
When the Mike and Ed's building became available in late 2020, the team set out to open a barbecue location in its place — Rob’s Ribs.
“That built-in smoker is so unique and having a smoker right there in the building capacity-wise allows you to do a lot of different things,” Coxwell said. “It's a regional barbecue thing that is neat for us to continue on the tradition of at Rob’s Ribs.”
The new business is expected to open in six weeks, Coxwell confirmed Monday afternoon. Butcher Paper BBQ will remain open for business as well.
Coxwell announced the plans Monday morning on Butcher Paper BBQ’s Facebook page, garnering more than 200 shares and close to 120 comments as of 4:30 p.m. Monday.
“Woohoo!,” Karen Johnson commented. “Sometimes I have a craving but don’t want to drive all the way down to Opelika. I live right near Mike and Ed’s.”
Jeff Walker commented, “So exciting!”
Coxwell says Rob’s Ribs will be a “uniquely Auburn” barbecue experience, offering breakfast, lunch, dinner and a late night bar menu.
“That’s another reason we didn’t want it to have the same name,” Coxwell said. “The Auburn location has a much larger kitchen, so there’s a lot more opportunity, and there will be a lot of different offerings.”
Some of those offerings include french fries, thanks to in-house fryers, and other menu items that Butcher Paper BBQ does not have the capacity to do because of how small the kitchen is.
Coxwell confirmed the restaurant will feature a full bar and expanded menu while offering all of the Butcher Paper favorites.
“The long-term goal is to be doing whole hog barbecue, which is something that Mark has gotten really good at and does already for weddings and catering events,” Coxwell said. “He really wants to be able to do whole hog at the restaurant, and he’s excited about that opportunity.”
Having a Rob a part of the Rob’s Ribs team — partner and general manager Rob Goodwin — has continued the theme of perfect timing, Coxwell added.
“Mark had the idea, the name and the desire long before we knew any location was available,” Coxwell said. “Having a Rob on board continued the theme of perfect timing.”
To stay up-to-date on Rob’s Ribs announcements, follow Butcher Paper BBQ’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ButcherPaperBBQ/. A Rob’s Ribs website and social media sites are coming soon.
Rob's Ribs will be located at 307 N. College St. near downtown Auburn.