Opelika's Eighth & Rail closes its doors after blowout celebrations on Thursday and Friday night

“We consider this our home bar … (and) we’re going to miss it very much,” said Britt Clark, guitarist for Odd Alice, who said the band was “honored” to be the bar’s final performance. “There’s no other place quite like it in the regard that it has all genres of music. You have jazz bands, country bands, rock bands and blues bands.”

Clark said the variety of performers booked meant the bar had a knack for seeing patrons of all ages from post-college grads to retirees enjoy its laid-back, saloon-style environment. He said the bar's open mic nights on Thursdays were also popular.

Kris Dewberry, 25, an Opelika native now living in Florence, visited Eighth & Rail for the first time about two years ago but said he soon frequented the open mic nights after his first visit.

It’s the end of Eighth & Rail for Patterson, who said he needs a break from business ownership, and he added that passing the torch to someone else isn’t out of the question but something he’d have to think about.

“I’ve had a lot of people ask me if I’d sell, and I’ve told them if I did, it’s going to lose some of the feel without me being involved in it,” he said. “New owners and management are going to want to put their touches on things … but when you have a public accustomed to a brand sometimes it’s hard for them to adjust to changes.”