Opelika's Eighth & Rail closes its doors after celebrations on Thursday and Friday night

Opelika’s own “Cheers”-esque bar opened house for the last time as regulars gathered to say goodbye to their favorite watering hole over drinks, songs and barside conversations.
Eighth & Rail saw its final night of operation Friday after a blowout Thanksgiving night that welcomed up to 300 patrons Thursday, according to owner Mike Patterson.
“It’s absolutely been enjoyable,” Patterson said. “A lot of people are like, ‘Are you just tired of it?’ No, I’m not tired — the business could have kept going if the customers were there to keep it going.”
Over the years, Patterson said what’s been most fulfilling for him in running the show has been seeing the music that’s come through his doors. The bar has seen everybody from Auburn-Opelika artists like the Auburn University Jazz Band to Nashville names like Jessy Wilson take the stage.
It was the beginning of the end for the bar when Patterson was forced to close for two months early into the pandemic. The death knell came when he realized he wasn’t receiving as many customers as before because of what he said have been safety concerns. And then came supply chain issues.
Entrepreneur and property developer Richard Patton first opened Eighth & Rail in 2002 and closed the bar for about six months in 2012 until selling to Patterson, who added sushi to the bar menu and reimagined the business as a venue for local music artists to find their footing.
“It took me a couple more months to get back open,” Patterson said. “Then, it took me probably another year and a half to really build back the audience I was trying to attract … a blend of old customers and new customers.”
Jerry Katz, 71, of Opelika, made the rounds Friday night, ragging on Alabama-favoring friends the eve of the Iron Bowl. He was one of those old customers in the Patton years and has been a consistent patron throughout the bar’s history, enjoying light sports betting and drinks each week.
“The Triple Crown was always a big event for us,” he said. “We’d all come in here, write horse numbers on a piece of paper and somebody takes home a whopping $25.”
He became hooked on Patterson’s sushi, which he said he’ll miss most now that Eighth & Rail is gone.
“The sushi is really good, and I did not eat sushi until I came here,” Katz said. “I live three blocks from here, so this is almost in my backyard. I guess some of us are going to have to find a new five o’clock hangout.”
For Stephen Matheny, 45, of Opelika, it’s singer-songwriter acts like Dallas Dorsey and Adam Hood he said he’ll remember most fondly from his time at Eighth & Rail. Both artists originated in Opelika.
Customers were treated to live music from local band Odd Alice the last night of business, a group that got its start at Eighth & Rail in 2017 and now performs at a slew of venues within a three-hour radius of Opelika.
“We consider this our home bar … (and) we’re going to miss it very much,” said Britt Clark, guitarist for Odd Alice, who said the band was “honored” to be the bar’s final performance. “There’s no other place quite like it in the regard that it has all genres of music. You have jazz bands, country bands, rock bands and blues bands.”
Clark said the variety of performers booked meant the bar had a knack for seeing patrons of all ages from post-college grads to retirees enjoy its laid-back, saloon-style environment. He said the bar’s open mic nights on Thursdays were also popular.
Kris Dewberry, 25, an Opelika native now living in Florence, visited Eighth & Rail for the first time about two years ago but said he soon frequented the open mic nights after his first visit.
It’s the end of Eighth & Rail for Patterson, who said he needs a break from business ownership, and he added that passing the torch to someone else isn’t out of the question but something he’d have to think about.
“I’ve had a lot of people ask me if I’d sell, and I’ve told them if I did, it’s going to lose some of the feel without me being involved in it,” he said. “New owners and management are going to want to put their touches on things … but when you have a public accustomed to a brand sometimes it’s hard for them to adjust to changes.”