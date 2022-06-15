Opelika's Juneteenth celebration to feature Lady K of 'American Idol'

Opelika is celebrating Juneteenth with a performance from American Idol finalist Lady K this Sunday.

The Opelika Juneteenth Celebration is open to all and will begin at 3 p.m. on Sunday at the Courthouse Square.

“It’s not black and white, it’s the day for all of us to celebrate freedom,” said Janataka Holmes, coordinator of the Opelika Juneteenth Celebration. “Although we celebrate the history of African Americans, it’s for everyone to participate.”

Lady K, a top 10 finalist on American Idol, will be making an appearance at the celebration.

“I’m excited to be able to intimately engage with the fans for the people who didn’t know that I was even Lady K until they watched me on TV,” said Lady K, whose real name is Kezie Istonia.

The Montgomery native and current Tuskegee resident will perform songs from her new album during the hour-long concert, as well as songs she sang on American Idol.

“My platform is about overcoming challenges, and that’s what Juneteenth is about - knowing that things aren’t impossible,” she said.

She will be singing on stage at the Opelika Courthouse Square, and attendees can bring lawn chairs and blankets to watch the performance.

“She’s definitely scheduled to do a great performance for us,” Holmes said.

There will also be vendors, food and live music to enjoy all afternoon.

“We just want to have a good time and create just a positive environment for everybody to be able to celebrate and enjoy,” Holmes said.

Another activity open to all is the freedom march, which will begin at 4 p.m. on Avenue B. The march will pass the Opelika Fire Department on South Seventh Street and end on Avenue A near the square.

The peaceful march began in 2020, after the murder of George Floyd. Holmes said she wanted Opelika to be safe from the violence other cities saw but also bring awareness to social injustice.

From this, the City of Opelika and the Opelika Police Department began "Together, Opelika," a campaign aiming to build trust and relationships between the community and officers.

At this year's celebration, Mayor Gary Fuller and Opelika Police Chief Healey are expected to speak. Sunday is Father’s Day, so there will be a father's dance-off and other family activities.

“That's why we went with the performance," Holmes said, "so that we can allow some who can't afford to take their fathers to concerts, they're actually able to come out for free and enjoy."

The Opelika Fire Department will be providing medical support throughout the day.

More Events This Week

Hometown Heroes: Urban Forestry Specialist: 2-3 p.m. Thursday, Auburn Public Library, 749 E. Thach Avenue, Auburn. Free. Learn about the job of someone who works closely with the city to protect the trees in Auburn.

Film: ‘Plantarians’: 6 p.m. Thursday, Jule Collins Smith Museum, 901 South College Street, Auburn. About entangled relationships between humans and plants in urban environments, this is the latest in this summer’s independent film series titled ‘Radical Naturalism’ and features a conversation with director Ellie Kyungran Heo.

2022 Women’s Clinic: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, Auburn Athletics Complex, 392 South Donahue Drive, Auburn. $150/person. Women 18 and older can pre-register to spend a day seeing what it’s like to be an Auburn football player with warmups and drills from the coaches.

Concert: Abe Partridge: 7 p.m. Friday, The Sound Wall, 605 Avenue B, Opelika. $20/ticket. This is a bring your own beverage event.

Float-In Movie: ‘Luca’: 7 p.m. Friday, Opelika SportsPlex Pool, 1001 SportsPlex Pkwy, Opelika. Free for SportsPlex Members, $5/guests. Bring your float and family to see this Disney movie. Pre-registration is required by June 10.

Concert: David Ramirez: 7:15 p.m. Friday, Standard Deluxe, 1015 Mayberry Avenue, Waverly, AL, $20-25/ticket. Listen to a fun take on pop music with a splash of folk influence.

Annual Family Fun Day and Juneteenth Celebration: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Covington Recreation Center, 213 Carver Ave., Opelika. Free. The Lion Tamers Social and Civic Club is hosting a celebration with a picnic, games and health screenings.

Juneteenth Celebration: 10 a.m.—4 p.m. Saturday, 1308 Auburn Street, Opelika. Free. Celebrate the national holiday commemorating the emancipation of enslaved African-Americans with food, music and local vendors.

Second Annual Juneteenth Celebration: 10 a.m. Saturday, Martin Luther King Jr. Park, 190 Byrd Street, Auburn. Free. Celebrate unsung African-American heroes with food and games.

Summer Movie in the Park: 'Paddington': 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Opelika Municipal Park (Monkey Park), North Fifth Street, Opelika. Free. Arrive early to play some yard games as you wait for the movie to begin.

