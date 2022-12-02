Opelika's Neighborhood Wellness Bus to open its doors to the public Sat Dec 3

East Alabama Health is rolling out this weekend as Opelika’s Neighborhood Mobile Wellness Bus opens to the public in the Carver neighborhood.

This new traveling health clinic will hold a kickoff event in Covington Park from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. This will be the first stop for the bus as it begins providing medical services to underserved areas in the Opelika community.

“The kickoff is really just to introduce the unit to the community and let them get in, walk through, and see some of the things that we will be providing on the unit,” said Sutricia Johnson, the director of case management at East Alabama Health.

Johnson is working on the clinical and volunteer aspects of the mobile wellness bus. She said the clinic will be staffed by volunteers and services will be free of charge to patients.

“We will be doing vital signs, checking blood pressures and so forth and so on,” Johnson said. “We wanted to start with a soft launch just to get into the communities to start building those relationships and let them know that we will be there to kind of help them navigate through healthcare as much as we can and get them connected to resources.”

After this weekend’s kickoff, the clinic will follow an alternating schedule between the Jeter and Covington communities. On Tuesdays the bus will be in the Jeter Community at Christian Care Ministries, located at 1000 Samford Court. On Fridays, the bus will be in the Carver community at Covington Park at 213 Carver Avenue.

By going directly to these communities, East Alabama Health hopes to offset some of the challenges residents face in receiving quality health care.

“One of the social determinants of health that’s huge in our area is a lack of transportation,” Johnson said. “So that’s going to be the biggest thing, I believe, is being able to meet them where they are, meet them in the communities. Even if they can’t drive to the physician that may be in Auburn or that may be several miles away, they could potentially even walk a few blocks if need be to get to the clinic.”

According to a press release put out by East Alabama Health, the mobile wellness clinic will allow patients the ability to access routine and chronic illness screenings, learn about disease prevention, and receive referrals to community resources. However, Johnson said the bus is not meant to be a replacement for the hospital.

“It is not taking the place of a hospital,” she said. “What it is, is it will allow us to put those resources in the community with hopes of giving them access to care or at least screenings to identify or to help them treat the chronic illnesses that they may have, and also to get them connected with community providers.”

Opelika’s Neighborhood Mobile Wellness Bus is a joint effort between East Alabama Health, the City of Opelika, and the Casey Family Foundation. While services are provided by East Alabama Health, the bus is owned by the city of Opelika. First Transit, the owners of Tiger Transit in Auburn, donated the bus to Opelika.

The project has been in the works since around 2018. The push to establish a local mobile clinic came from Jocelyn Zanzot and her husband Daniel Neil, of Auburn. They saw the positive impact of a mobile clinic in Florida and decided to start working with the local community leaders to set one up here.

When the bus was unveiled in October, Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller said they “were changing lives.”

“This makes just another significant and great day in the life of our community,” Fuller said at the time. “We could not have done this without the strong partnership with East Alabama Health.”

The Neighborhood Mobile Wellness Bus will also be featured in Opelika’s Christmas Parade on Dec. 2, the day before its kickoff in the Carver neighborhood.

The family Resource Center, Goodwill Career Center, the Municipal Court, Cadence Bank, and the Opelika Housing Authority, among others will also be present at the kickoff as well to provide residents with helpful resources.

Lauren Johnson contributed to this report.</&h6>