Opelika's new rental ordinance draws praise and criticism

Since Opelika’s new rental inspection ordinance became effective Jan. 1, the city has inspected about 40 rental properties, with less than half of them passing on the first inspection, said Jeff Kappelman, chief building inspector for the City of Opelika.
Kappelman said some properties only required minor fixing while others were “beyond the point of repair” and will likely be torn down.
“What it has allowed us to do is inspect some units that most likely we would never look at,” Kappelman said of the ordinance.
Meanwhile, Bert Jordan, a Birmingham attorney representing three rental property owners who've filed a lawsuit against the city, called the ordinance "unnecessary government overreach," and questioned the motives of the city.
'Trying to improve'
One case was brought to the City’s attention by Pastor Skip Long, who works with the Lee County Youth Development Center as well as with a program that mentors men who are about to get out of prison.
Long said a woman and her son were paying $600 a month to live in a mobile home that had issues the landlord refused to repair.
He said he discovered the situation one morning when he picked up the boy to drive him to school. It was below freezing outside and he noticed the boy was shivering.
The boy then told Long that his home didn’t have any heat.
“He let me into their trailer,” Long said. “You stand in the kitchen and when you look down at the floor, you see the dirt ground. Throughout the house there’s just holes in the trailer. The box where the heating unit’s supposed to be is empty.”
Long wanted to help figure out how to get some repairs done and “the next thing you know they’ve been served an eviction notice,” he said.
After seeing the conditions, Long said he called Mayor Fuller to see if they could get the place inspected.
When Kappelman went to inspect the mobile home, the mother showed him the issues she said she couldn’t get the landlord to repair, and Kappelman said he found other problems.
In addition to holes in the floor and no heating system, there were no smoke detectors, no carbon monoxide detectors, dangerous steps and multiple shock hazards as well as wires protruding from the wall.
Kappelman said they’ve started the abatement process because it was in such a condition he didn’t feel it would be cost-effective to bring it up to code, but the landlord told Kappelman that he is going to make the repairs, which will need to be completed before the abatement is brought before the Opelika Council later in March.
“We’re just trying to improve conditions for people that have no way to defend themselves,” Kappelman said. “If you’d seen some of this stuff I’ve seen, you’d feel sorry for the people living there.”
Long said the ordinance has helped to expose the “substandard” rental homes and encouraged landlords to “step up their game of providing meaningful housing.”
'Overreach'
Three rental property owners, Edna Ward, Eleanor Perry and SMB Rentals, managed by Susan Bolt, have filed a lawsuit against the city.
“My clients just want to be left alone," said Jordan, their lawyer. "They’re good citizens, responsible people, and this seems like unnecessary government overreach, just very disappointing.”
Jordan, from Wallace, Jordan, Ratliff and Brandt LLC in Birmingham, said that an affidavit from Matt Mosley, the Opelika Planning Director, shows that the city can obtain its objectives without the provisions for warrantless searches.
In the affidavit, Mosley showed 10 houses that were dilapidated, and Jordan said the city should apply for a warrant for those specific homes instead of having an ordinance that applies to every landlord.
“It makes you wonder what the real motives are,” Jordan said.
He also pointed out that the City of Opelika wants to charge criminal penalties against landlords who don’t register and who won’t allow warrantless inspections.
The ordinance states that violators and those that fail to comply will be fined no more than $500 or imprisoned for no more than 180 days, or both.
“What we’re saying is that the state law says there’s not to be any ordinance adopted or enforced relative to landlords or aimed at the landlord tenant relationship unless they are applied to similarly situated owner occupied residential properties,” Jordan said.
He said his clients’ position is that the city cannot require landlords to register and they cannot conduct warrantless searches.
Jordan said they are not the first to argue this, and referenced other areas, including Portsmouth, Ohio, that have fought against similar ordinances.
He provided the file that he sent to the courts on the plaintiffs’ behalf, which stated:
“This case is not about whether the Plaintiffs favor sanitary housing. They do. This case is not about whether the City may establish ordinances and codes that require minimum building standards. The City can do that.
“Rather, this case is about the scope of the City’s power to force landlords to self-identify to the government, to force landlords to make a statement admitting to realizing the 'legal ramifications' of City Building Code, to force landlords to submit to warrantless searches of their property, and to single out landlords and subject them to criminal penalties — in violation of Alabama’s law on ordinances affecting landlords."
A judge is still reviewing all the paperwork, and a court date has not yet been set.
'Get a handle'
Fred Bennett, a managing member of the Bennett Group LLC, said he was against the rental ordinance at first.
He said the property management company initially pushed back, saying, “This is a tax. This is an overreach by the government.”
Another reason was the potential financial impact on the company, he said.
Bennett has worked in Lee County since 1969 and has four rental properties in Opelika with a total of about 200 units.
The ordinance states that the owner of the rental dwelling unit will have to pay $50 per unit for the initial inspection and one reinspection. For any additional follow-up reinspections, the cost is $25.
The ordinance also states that a unit will not be subject to inspection more often than every three years.
Bennett said the company’s primary focus is the development of affordable housing, and that it takes “a lot of pride in maintaining the quality” of its properties and already has multiple inspections from investors.
“For those that are doing a good job, this is a penalty, but the reason that I have come to support it as strongly as I have is because of this other situation that you’re reporting on,” Bennett told the Opelika-Auburn News, referring to stories of renters living in squalid conditions. “In this case, I actually think it’s the best way to get a handle on the problem.”
Bennett said he sees the purpose for the ordinance and has spoken with Mayor Fuller about the possibility of eventually modifying the ordinance to extend the inspection time period from every three years to maybe every five years.
Bennett said Fuller was in support of that proposal.
“My prayer is that the vast majority of those landlords will respond by doing the upgrades they need,” Bennett said.