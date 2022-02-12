Opelika's new rental ordinance draws praise and criticism

He also pointed out that the City of Opelika wants to charge criminal penalties against landlords who don’t register and who won’t allow warrantless inspections.

The ordinance states that violators and those that fail to comply will be fined no more than $500 or imprisoned for no more than 180 days, or both.

“What we’re saying is that the state law says there’s not to be any ordinance adopted or enforced relative to landlords or aimed at the landlord tenant relationship unless they are applied to similarly situated owner occupied residential properties,” Jordan said.

He said his clients’ position is that the city cannot require landlords to register and they cannot conduct warrantless searches.

Jordan said they are not the first to argue this, and referenced other areas, including Portsmouth, Ohio, that have fought against similar ordinances.

He provided the file that he sent to the courts on the plaintiffs’ behalf, which stated:

“This case is not about whether the Plaintiffs favor sanitary housing. They do. This case is not about whether the City may establish ordinances and codes that require minimum building standards. The City can do that.