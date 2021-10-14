Opelika's Songwriters Festival features local artists and Grammy award winners

Sunday begins at 10:30 a.m. with Nicole Chillemi Jazz Trio at Heritage House, as well as a VIP brunch by chef Chris Wilton and an “in the round” concert with Mullins, Sarah Lee Guthrie and Dan Navarro at Resting Pulse. The day, and the festival, end with Dark Water at 2 p.m. and The War and Treaty at 4 p.m.

For a full schedule, go to www.opelikasongwritersfestival.com.

Rob Slocumb and his wife Jen founded the Opelika Songwriters festival and run The Sound Wall, a studio and event space. Together they produce the festival along with Russell Carter, owner of the company RCAM.

Slocumb said there is going to be a long list of local singer songwriters performing Friday through Sunday.

Auburn High School senior Posie Hooks, who has written more than 40 songs, will be performing at the festival and plans to play her song “If My Suitcase Could Talk.”

“I bought this old suitcase at an estate sale and I started thinking of all the places I’ve taken it, all the places it’s been that I don’t even know about and then about all the expectations it’s been filled with…and it just seemed like a song,” Hooks said in a press release.