It has been called the movie event of not just the summer, but the entire year. Multi-time Oscar-nominated writer and director Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” is set to hit theaters this Thursday with premieres across the country amidst the SAG-AFTRA strike.

The film has garnered significant social media attention due to the rarity of IMAX screens available, leading to fans publishing guides on where to watch the film the way Nolan had “intended.” That, coupled with the same day release of Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie”, created a social media phenomenon since dubbed “Barbenheimer”. AMC announced that over 20,000 of its loyalty members have already purchased tickets to both films on the same day.

The director has promised to deliver a spectacle that his fans have come to expect after films like “Inception” and “Interstellar.” With press events highlighting the 11-mile long 70mm IMAX print of the film and the recreation of the famous Trinity Test without CGI, Nolan has consistently emphasized the importance of seeing the film on the biggest and best screen available to maximize the viewing experience.

Are you searching for the nearest IMAX theater? Do you need to an alternative to the IMAX experience? Here are some theaters offering Oppenheimer showings in IMAX as well as the BigD format.

IMAX at AMC Festival Plaza 16

7925 Vaughn Rd. Montgomery, Alabama 36116

“Oppenheimer” will be premiering in IMAX digital format at AMC Festival Plaza 16. While it will not be the 70mm IMAX format that Nolan has talked about extensively, the theater will have two IMAX digital showings on Thursday night at 5 and 9 p.m. Following that Thursday night premiere, the theater will feature three IMAX showings per day through the weekend. Tickets can be purchased online or in person.

IMAX at AMC Columbus Park 15

5556 Whittlesey Blvd. Columbus, Ga. 31909

For fans looking to join in on the Barbenheimer mayhem, AMC Columbus Park 15 offers several showings of the two films. This AMC theater, one of three in the Columbus area, will have two IMAX showings of “Oppenheimer” on Thursday night and continue with four per day throughout the weekend. As for Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie”, the theater will have three showings per day in BigD format following a Thursday night premiere.

BigD at AMC Classic Tiger 13

1900 Capps Landing in Opelika, Ala. 36804

AMC’s website defines BigD as “a premium large screen format auditorium that offers dimensional sight, dynamic sound and deluxe seating.” For moviegoers looking to see “Oppenheimer” on larger screens but unable to get to IMAX, BigD is a unique option that provides larger screens than the traditional movie viewing experience. AMC Classic Tiger 13 is splitting the BigD showings between “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer”.

BigD at AMC Classic Auburn 14

2130 E. University Dr. Auburn, Ala. 36830

The other theater in the Auburn-Opelika area, AMC Classic Auburn 14, will be offering showings of “Oppenheimer” in BigD as well. However, this theater does not start any showings past 8 p.m., and with “Oppenheimer” and “Barbie” sharing the BigD format this weekend, the number of showings for both films will be limited.

BigD at AMC Classic Chantilly 13

10477 Chantilly, Pkwy. Montgomery, Ala. 36117

With no IMAX option and one BigD showing per day, AMC Classic Chantilly 13 offers an alternative to the Festival Plaza location. The Thursday at 5 p.m. showing of “Oppenheimer” is already sold out, with the next available BigD option coming on Saturday evening at 6:30 p.m.

IMAX at Regal Cinema 20

The Mall of Georgia, 3333 Buford Dr. Buford, Ga. 30519

While there are several theaters in the United States offering IMAX digital showings, only 19 offer 70mm IMAX, where the film itself is not digitized. Regal Cinema 20 at the Mall Georgia in Buford will be showing “Oppenheimer” in the 70mm format with two showings on Thursday night followed by four per day throughout the weekend.