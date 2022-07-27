Optimists, pessimists and everyone in between share opinions at the pumps as gas prices drop

As the summer break draws to aclose, motorists seem to be getting some relief at the pump.

Alabama saw a record high of $4.63 a gallon on June 14. Since then, the state has seen a large drop in gas prices.

“Our state average today for Alabama is $3.90 per gallon,” said Chad Ingram, public relations and marketing director for Alabama AAA, on Tuesday afternoon. “That is down 60 cents a gallon from a month ago when we were at $4.50, which is a tremendous drop.”

While $3.90 a gallon is a relief compared to a month ago, it is still a far cry from last summer’s prices.

“It's nowhere close to where we want to be and need to be, but having them trending downward for a change obviously is good news,” Ingram said. “A year ago, today we were $2.83.”

It’s a stark difference that many customers have noticed, particularly those on a tight budget.

Rodney Dinkins lives in Valley but works in retail in Auburn. The Opelika-Auburn News caught up with Dinkins as he was paying for gas at the Murphy’s USA in front of Walmart on South College Street.

“At certain stores, it’s went down like right here,” Dinkins said about the gas prices. “This is about the cheapest I’ve seen, here at the Walmart gas station. It’s hard, especially when you’re coming from, like, Valley to Opelika, or Valley to Auburn, for a job every day. It don’t make no sense. It’s too much. All your money goes on gas.”

Another Murphy’s USA customer, Shirley Moman, agreed with Dinkins’ sentiment.

“Well, it’s really bad,” Momon said. “For someone on a fixed income, it's really bad.”

Reasons for the increase have varied depending on who you talk to. Opinions generally range from the need to open up more drilling here in the United States to more complicated international matters. The Russian invasion of Ukraine is a prime concern for many.

According to Ingram of AAA, the war in Ukraine has had a strong effect on the global market.

“It’s going to keep a lot of pressure on the global oil market and that's going to keep our prices unusually high,” Ingram said. “Crude oil is a global commodity, not just a U.S. commodity, and so the price is affected by the global market.”

That global market is having an indirect effect on U.S. sales. The U.S. gets the majority of its oil from Canada and Mexico. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the country imports 62% of its petroleum from Canada and 10% from Mexico.

Russia, by contrast, is much further down on the list of countries the U.S. imports petroleum from, Ingram said.

“Russia, for example, they are ninth on our list of import countries,” Ingram said. “We actually import more oil from Ghana than we do from Russia. Always have.”

The interconnectedness of other countries that import from Russia is at least partially what has caused the detrimental effect on U.S. gas prices.

“The countries that do get a lot of oil from Russia have a boycott in place against them,” Ingram said. “And so, they're having to get their crude from other places, which means that you've got the same amount of demand but less supply because everybody's boycotting Russia. That causes the price of crude to go up.”

Here in America, prices vary from state to state. According to AAA, California and Hawaii have the highest prices per gallon in the country right now. California is $5.68 a gallon and Hawaii is at $5.48.

Jan Hamman, an Auburn transplant from California, noted the difference while pumping gas at the MAPCO in Moores Mill on Tuesday.

“Prices are going down, yay! It’s a lot cheaper than California,” she said. “California is $6.50 to $7-something depending on where you live.”

Hamman, however, remains hopeful that prices will continue to improve.

“I think President Biden is really trying on the economy,” she said. “Hopefully we don't go into worse inflation. I think things are getting better, I really do. I always have positive attitude!”

Hamp Wyatt, a retiree from the Xerox Corporation was filling up at Kroger Fuel Center in Tiger Town on Wednesday. He was also grateful for the cheaper prices in Alabama.

“I have no idea what’s going on to cause it to be so high, but it's crazy,” Wyatt said. “I guess we're lucky though. Its 60 cents less a gallon cheaper here than it is across state lines.”

Wyatt, however, did wonder about the benefits of more drilling here in the U.S.

“You got to think if we were producing our own and not importing, that it would have to be cheaper,” Wyatt said.

Ingram had his own view on the subject.

“A lot of people are under the impression that we have almost stopped drilling here in the U.S. We're actually producing more crude oil domestically than we ever have before,” he said.

Ingram’s statement is partially true. In January 2022, the U.S. produced 11,369 barrels of crude oil per day. This is according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. That is up from January 2021 when the U.S. produced 11,056 barrels per day. But it is also down from a high in January 2020 of 12,785 barrels per day. But even the last two years of production is still higher than 2018, when the U.S. was producing 9,996 barrel per day.

“We still have the capacity to do more drilling, more pumping,” Ingram said. “The oil companies are somewhat reluctant to do that because they are recording record profits right now. They're sort of hesitant to tinker with the formula at the moment.”

That profit, however, still leaves U.S. customers trying to find better ways to budget gas prices.

Meghan Buchanan of Opelika is a professor at Auburn University. She was filling up at the Kroger Fuel Center in Tiger Town when she spoke to the Opelika-Auburn News.

“Prices seem to be going down a little bit faster in some parts of town, so I've been trying to be very strategic about when I get gas and where I get gas,” she said. “I sort of live over by the interstate in Opelika, so it's about 30 to 40 cents more expensive over there than it is right here in Tiger Town.”

Buchanan is optimistic about prices in the near future.

“I think now that most of the summer travel is starting to die off a little bit, we might start to see prices go down a little bit,” she said. “That seems to be the trend every summer, but I'm hoping it's going to dip down even more so that we get into the lower $3 a gallon or even the upper 2s. That'd be nice.”

Ingram confirmed Buchanan’s thoughts on the lowering prices. As the community moves toward the end of the summer travel season and school begins again, he says prices are expected to continue to go down.

“Typically, that is the point in time when our demand starts to taper off, when school starts back and we get our vacations behind,” Ingram said. “Historically during the fall, it kind of gradually gets lower and lower as the weather gets cooler and cooler. And normally when our demand tapers off our prices do as well.”

Of course, not everyone is as concerned about which way prices may go. Anthony Threat has been living in Auburn for 63 years and is “retired and happy.” Threat was filling up his motorcycle at the MAPCO in Moores Mill on Wednesday. He says he has survived three open heart surgeries and can remember both the Iranian Crisis and when gas was 25 cents a gallon.

“My opinion is, it is what it is,” Threat said. “I don't have any complaints with high gas prices, I don't have any complaints with low gas prices. It doesn't matter to me. I live in one of the most beautiful countries in the world.”