'Our community deserves a fantastic library': Opelika Public Library has grand opening Saturday, opens Monday

The Lewis Cooper Jr. Memorial Library has a new name and a new home.
Previously located at 200 S. Sixth Street in Opelika, where it’s been since 1974, it’s moving to a new facility at 1100 Glenn Street and will be renamed the Opelika Public Library.
“A lot of people still ask the question, ‘Are libraries even relevant today?’ and I would say absolutely!” said Library Director Rosanna McGinnis. “With today’s information, the news cycle changes maybe every two hours. We are here to help you weed through all the information and find just what you need.”
While the new library certainly has its share of computers, McGinnis is happy that it still features plenty of books.
“There’s nothing that can replace the feel of a great book and having the pages in your hand,” she said.
The Lewis Cooper Jr. Memorial Library was named during its construction after the current Opelika mayor, who died in office just before it opened.
“We want to reflect that we are the library for the City of Opelika, but we are still continuing to honor Lewis Cooper Jr.’s legacy by naming the large auditorium after him,” McGinnis said.
“Our old library served us very well, but I love that this new library has so much open space and natural light. Our community deserves a fantastic library that represents all of Opelika and we are here to be that library.”
The community celebrates on Saturday with a 10:30 a.m. ribbon cutting followed by tours and free hot dogs, chips and drinks from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., courtesy of Robins & Morton construction firm and Friends of the Library.
She will also be handing out goodie bags with items like bookmarks featuring the new name.
“Opening the new Opelika Public Library will be another significant day in the life of our community,” Mayor Gary Fuller said. “It’s a beautiful new facility and we can’t wait for folks to see the interior.”
The new library is a single-story, 25,000-square-foot building with an auditorium that seats up to 250 people, two smaller meeting rooms that seat 30-50, two group study rooms and four individual rooms.
McGinnis, whom Fuller calls one of “America’s finest library directors,” said the library has sections for adults, teens and kids as well as a genealogy section, a computer lab, areas for people to sit and read, and places to enjoy a cup of coffee.
The library also has a small family computer lab that can hold up to five people at a time. This addition was put in place for parents who are concerned about their children using computers.
Fuller said that the architecture and design of the library exterior and interior are great features of the new building. Besides the indoor space, the new library also has an outdoor pavilion with an amazing view.
The Opelika Public Library will be open to the public on Monday, with new extended hours. It will now be open from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and Friday-Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. It will be closed on Sunday.
Some of the library rooms require reservations. For information, call the library at 705-5380 or send an email to library@opelika-al.gov.