'Our community deserves a fantastic library': Opelika Public Library has grand opening Saturday, opens Monday

The Lewis Cooper Jr. Memorial Library has a new name and a new home.

Previously located at 200 S. Sixth Street in Opelika, where it’s been since 1974, it’s moving to a new facility at 1100 Glenn Street and will be renamed the Opelika Public Library.

“A lot of people still ask the question, ‘Are libraries even relevant today?’ and I would say absolutely!” said Library Director Rosanna McGinnis. “With today’s information, the news cycle changes maybe every two hours. We are here to help you weed through all the information and find just what you need.”

While the new library certainly has its share of computers, McGinnis is happy that it still features plenty of books.

“There’s nothing that can replace the feel of a great book and having the pages in your hand,” she said.

The Lewis Cooper Jr. Memorial Library was named during its construction after the current Opelika mayor, who died in office just before it opened.

“We want to reflect that we are the library for the City of Opelika, but we are still continuing to honor Lewis Cooper Jr.’s legacy by naming the large auditorium after him,” McGinnis said.