Public officials shared their reactions to the news of the Saturday night mass shooting in Dadeville where four people were fatally shot and others were injured at a teen's birthday party.

President Joe Biden released the following statement on Sunday afternoon:

“This morning, our nation is once again grieving for at least four Americans tragically killed at a teen’s birthday party in Dadeville, Alabama as well as two others killed last night in a crowded public park in Louisville,” Biden stated. “Jill and I are praying for their families, and for the many others injured and fighting for their lives in the wake of this weekend’s gun violence.”

Biden said these incidents are “outrageous and unacceptable,” and called for “lawmakers to act on commonsense gun safety reforms.” He also commended Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee for signing an Executive Order to expand background checks.

“What has our nation come to when children cannot attend a birthday party without fear? When parents have to worry every time their kids walk out the door to school, to the movie theater, or to the park?” he said in the release. “Guns are the leading killer of children in America, and the numbers are rising – not declining.”

Biden concluded by saying, “I stand ready, as I always have been, to work across the aisle in good faith on federal legislation that will save lives. It is within Congress’ power to require safe storage of firearms, require background checks for all gun sales, eliminate gun manufacturers’ immunity from liability, and ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines – and this should happen without delay.”

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey took to Twitter and said, “This morning, I grieve with the people of Dadeville and my fellow Alabamians. Violent crime has NO place in our state, and we are staying closely updated by law enforcement as details emerge.”

Alabama Senator Tommy Tuberville, former Auburn football coach, also made a comment on Twitter that said: “Heartbreaking news overnight from Dadeville. Praying this Sunday morning for all of the victims, their families, and the entire Dadeville community."

Alabama Senator Katie Boyd Britt tweeted, “My heart breaks waking up to the news this morning out of Tallapoosa County. Please join me in lifting up the victims, their loved ones, and the Dadeville community in prayer. My office will continue to monitor the situation as details emerge.”