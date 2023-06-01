Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A total of 21 grillers will heat up downtown Opelika on Saturday and serve up their best burgers in the Burger Wars competition on North Railroad Street.

Three groups of grillers with different levels of expertise will compete to find out who can cook the best burgers in their class. All proceeds from the event will go to the Food Bank of East Alabama and be used to provide for local children facing food insecurity.

“It’s a really a fun event,” said Brooke Kastner, vice president of Auburn-Opelika Tourism. “There's a lot of competition that goes on, especially with some of these folks that have been doing it the whole time. They really kind of get into it and want to put something fun out.”

Burger Wars, an event open to the public, will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. It's free to attend and tasting tickets can be purchased for $2. Attendees and judges will each get to choose who they think made the best burger in each class.

“We always recommend that people get there early and go ahead and get those tickets, so that they can go around and taste the burgers,” Kastner said. “We've sold out every year so far.”

Each of the three competition categories— professional, corporate, and tailgaters— will compete against other grillers inside their division for prizes. The professional division is for restaurants and caterers, the corporate division for businesses and the tailgaters for all the backyard grill gods out there.

Bama-Q TV is donating prizes for the Tailgater division this year.

Even though the Burger Wars is meant to be a fun event, Kastner said it was first and foremost for charity. The Opelika Rotary Charitable Foundation will donate proceeds from the event to the Food Bank of East Alabama’s backpack program.

Each year the program adopts local schools and helps provide food for needy students. Kastner said food insecure students will often only get decent meals while at school. The backpack program provides food for the kids to take home as well.

Kastner said Burger Wars raised a little over $7,000 in 2022 for the foodbank.

“The past couple of years we have been able to support two different schools. We partner with the food bank and they let us know what those needs are,” Kastner said. “Some schools have more students that participate in the backpack program than others. So we partner with them that way as far as where the greatest need is.”

Saturday’s Burger Wars will happen in conjunction with Opelika Mainstreet’s Touch-A-Truck event. Residents can bring their kids and check out all manner of fire trucks, police cars and heavy equipment.

Free to the public, Touch-A-Truck will be held from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday along South 8th Street in downtown Opelika.