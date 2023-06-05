Starting Tuesday, Opelika will be hosting the six-day-long 2023 USA Pickleball Atlantic South Diamond Regional tournament at the Opelika Pickleball Facility.

This will be the second time the city has hosted this regional tournament. Last year, the tournament generated an estimated $420,000.

About 725 players representing more than 20 states will participate in this tournament with hopes of qualifying for the 2023 USA Pickleball National Amateur Championship later this year, according to a release from the City of Opelika.

Jim Young, president and tournament director of the Opelika Pickleball Club, said he's amazed to see how the sport continues to grow and to see how each tournament they host brings in more and more players.

“People complement us from all over the world because of the foresight that the city government has had here to build one of the preeminent spots in the United States for people to come play pickleball,” Young said.

Players often tell him that they can’t wait to return.

“One of the things that speaks volumes is that there are a lot of tournaments that are available to players, and we have a waiting list where we've had to turn people down to play in this tournament and it's a six day tournament,” he said.

During the tournament this week, Anthony Ryan from Gulf Shores could be certified as the first wheelchair candidate in the world to be a credentialed USA Pickleball referee. On Friday, certified referees will watch Ryan and deem if he’s ready to become a level one referee.

“I think that it is amazing that they would pick this tournament and this site for him to make this accomplishment because he’s having to travel from Gulf Shores all the way up here to do that,” Young said.

While the Opelika Pickleball Facility hasn’t had any wheelchair players compete in a tournament before, Young said the facility is ADA complaint. The sport also allows wheelchair players to compete against standing players with a few different rules, like being able to hit the ball off a double bounce instead of only a single bounce.

“There’s a couple of extra rules, but other than that everybody plays the same,” Young said.

Other differences regard placement of the wheels like where they need to be to serve and where the wheels need to be in the non-volley zone.

The opening ceremony will begin at 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday followed by 60+ Men’s Doubles and 60+ Women’s Singles. Each day the meets will begin at 8 a.m.

One of the competitors coming to the tournament is 17-year-old Alia Brown of Alpharetta, Ga. She’s a ranked #1 in 4.5 Women’s Singles in her age group, #4 in Junior Women’s Singles and #14 in Junior Women’s Doubles.

Brown has been playing in tournaments in Opelika for about two years now. Young said Brown is on the verge of leveling up to pro, and after this tournament she will likely make it.

The Opelika Pickleball Facility is located at the Opelika SportsPlex on 1001 Andrews Road. Admission and parking for the tournament is free for the public.

Therapist will also be on site and available to help players stretch and work on aches and pains.

Here's the schedule for the pickleball tournament

Opening ceremony at 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Each meet that follows will begin at 8 a.m.

60+ Mixed Doubles play Wednesday

60+ Women’s Doubles and 60+ Men’s Singles play Thursday

Under 60 Men’s Doubles and Under 60 Women’s Singles play Friday

Under 60 Mixed Doubles play Saturday

Under 60 Women’s Doubles and Under 60 Men’s Singles play Sunday