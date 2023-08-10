With overcrowding at the shelter, the Lee County Humane Society has launched a program to help people care for their pets.

The Lee County Humane Society has seen a rising number of owners looking to leave their pets at the shelter. The program will help with the challenges the come with caring for animals and ensure that pets remain with their families.

LCHS Shelter Director T.J. McCullough said pet owners surrender their animals for reasons that dedication to the animals can resolve. Though LCHS offers resources, many people don’t always take them, knowing that giving up their pet may result in euthanasia due to a lack of space.

“Most animals with behavioral issues cannot be worked on in the shelter due to staffing shortages and space constraints,” said McCollough. “We offer resources if adopters can contact us when the issues first arise.”

LCHS said they are more than just a shelter. They are a community resource dedicated to prompting responsible pet ownership, educating the public about animal welfare issues and advocating for the rights of animals.

“Surrenders should not be as common as they are,” said Joshua Mitchell, the Lee County Humane Society’s health intake manager. “It can be disheartening when there are simple solutions to the issues owners have. We want to be able to help care for strays and reunite with their owners and assist the community with true animal welfare issues. The constant influx of surrenders has hindered that in many ways.”

Community support can help LCHS continue to provide these vital services and work towards a brighter future for the animals of Auburn and Opelika. LCHS is calling on the community to donate to the program so they can continue providing the best possible care for the animals in their care. Every donation can make a difference in an animal’s life. If you want to donate, visit www.leecountyhumane.org or go by the shelter in person.

These animals need to be rescued from overcrowding at Lee County shelter