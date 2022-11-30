Overnight storms flood Opelika businesses, causing "several thousand dollars" in damages

The heavy rains that came through Lee County Tuesday night flooded at least two local businesses in downtown Opelika.

Mama Mochas Coffee and 10,000 Hz Records, both located on First Avenue, were mopping floors and removing damaged merchandise first thing Wednesday morning.

While flooding has happened at both businesses before, Mama Mochas owners Sarah and Taylor Gill, and 10,000 Hz Records owner Russell Baggett said it has never been at this level.

“Basically, all the water on this block and all the water on these couple of football-field-sized rooftops ends up pooling up right here in front of our shop and in front of Mama Mochas roastery,” Baggett said as he was cleaning up Wednesday morning. “There's two little drains and there's one little inlet… and that's where all the drainage is for the whole street. It's a ton of water that happens that we see on the street when it rains hard like it did last night.”

“Well, this is not our first flood,” Sarah Gill said outside her roastery after the storms. “This was one of the worst floods that we've had so far.”

Mama Mochas has been open since 2010. Gill said the damage was severe enough that she might not be ready to open back up for several days. While neither Gill or her husband, Taylor, could give a cost amount on the damage, they are looking at substantial repairs. Gill said her front bar, floors, and bay doors all suffered major water damage from the flooding.

“I may be able to open Friday this week, but I don't know. We have to have the floors redone at least by next week or else it's going to be a situation,” she said. “I was supposed to have Snopelika. I don't think I'm gonna be able to do that now. I was supposed to do all kinds of stuff that was supposed to be heavy hitting income for me that I'm having to think about canceling right now because I don't have the facilities to do like I need to do.”

Additionally, Gill said the flooding has caused her coffee roasting business to lose production time. Mama Mochas services 50 other businesses in our area with wholesale coffee.

“We protected our product but now it’s damaged the property. It messed up our bay doors and messed up our floors and it’s taken days and days of sales that I could have gotten out,” Gill said. “We still have to take off a whole day of production to organize because we’re a production company. It takes a whole day of production out when this happens.”

10,000 HZ Records is right next door to Mama Mochas. It has been in the same location for over four years. Baggett said this is the second major flood his business has endured.

“Today is the worst we've seen, but we've had one other time where it was fairly bad where we had some damaged goods,” Baggett said. “This time it's several thousand dollars in damaged products.”

The last time Baggett’s shop flooded was spring of 2021. However, this time with Christmas around the corner, there was a lot more product that usual in his shop that could be damaged.

“It was mostly records that we lost last time,” he said. “This time it's about a dozen turntables that are damaged and a bunch of speakers that are damaged. We’re loaded up on stuff for the holiday season.

“We got water in the shop. We have a lot of stuff in the shop that's fragile and that's valuable and doesn't agree with water,” he added.

While flooding on First Avenue has been an issue for some time, both the Gills and Baggett indicated that the problem has gotten worse since the city of Opelika finished a street beautification project in 2021.

“We've had flooding issues before but never as bad as the two times since the streetscape redesign,” Baggett said. “The mayor assured me this morning that they're going to do something differently. He said that there will be people out here working on this within a few days. So, I hope that's the case.”

Gill said: “It was during the pandemic, it was 2020 and 2021 that it was redone. It's beautiful but the drainage system keeps failing.”

According to the Gills, Mama Mochas has been flooded around six times now.

“It had flooded a little bit before, but not to this magnitude,” Taylor Gill said.

“We were hoping that when they redid the streetscape that it would alleviate the flooding issues, but it almost seems like it's gotten worse,” Sarah Gill said. “So now I'm going to have to close the shop for a minute so that I can take care of the damage that's happened. Around Christmas, that's pretty rough.”

While the flooding has proven to be difficult for the two businesses to endure, the Gills at least, don’t want to go anywhere.

“These businesses on First Avenue are kind of like the heart of downtown at this point,” Sarah Gill said. “These are all family-owned people that sell to other families. We don't want to go. We love being here as long as we can just protect our businesses from the draining systems ruining our stuff.”