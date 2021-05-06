Owner of new Opelika gaming cafe targets anyone who can breathe, read and has money

Regardless of a customer’s gaming experience, play style, age or gender, Johnson said he wants Gear Gaming to be open to everyone who loves to play games.

“Can they breathe, can they read and do they have money? That’s my target customer base,” Johnsons said. “We want to be inclusive to everyone from every walk of life. No matter how you identify as, we want you to have a safe place to be, and we hope to become a certified safe space in the future. … I want people to walk in our door and say, ‘This is my home. This is where I belong.’”

Johnson said wanting to create a welcoming space is one of his primary missions in opening Gear Gaming Opelika because of his desire to push back against a cultural stigma around hobbies and interests deemed “nerdy” that existed even when he was a kid.

“I want a place where people who come feel happy and welcome and they can thrive. I’ve seen so many people come into game shops in the past and didn’t say a word the first day … but by the time they’d been there for the first week everyone knew who they were and they came out of their shell,” Johnson said. “They became who they wanted to be because they found out there were other people like them, and now they have a place to grow.”

