The owners of Tavern on the Traxs have opened a new store with alcohol in downtown Auburn.

Kaleigh Patel and her husband Dipam recently opened Rusty Barrel Cigars and Liquors at 200 West Glenn Avenue Suite 500.

Kaleigh Patel, 30, says Rusty Barrel Cigars and Liquors specializes in harder-to-find selections, but is also a place where students and locals alike can find what they are looking for.

“Most people are going to gear towards only the college students, but we have locals here who are asking us for specific stuff that they can’t find at other liquor stores,” Patel said.

While more standard fares are readily available at the shop, Rusty Barrel also sells more scarce finds like Eagle Rare and Buffalo Trace.

“You rarely get them,” Patel said. “Buffalo Trace is getting very hard to find right now along with E.H. Taylor and Weller and that kind of stuff. People always want what they can’t find, right? So, it becomes something of a very special item because you can’t find it.”

Rusty Barrel Cigars and Liquors is the Patel’s second business in downtown Auburn. The couple also opened Tavern on the Traxs back in August just one week before football season began. For some, it might seem daunting to open two businesses in such a short time of one another, but Kaleigh Patel is taking it in stride. She said her and her husband work as a team, picking up for each other where ever the need may be.

“If you would have told me a year ago that we’d be trying to do two at one time I probably would have told you it was crazy, but we work really well together,” Patel said. “Honestly it’s worked out for the best. It’s easy to say, ‘Hey, I can’t do this one today. You got to figure this one out. This one’s a mess, help me over here.’ So, it’s fun to be able to hop back and forth.”

Of course, opening a liquor store in downtown Auburn seemed an obvious choice for the family. Patel mentions both the walking traffic and downtown events such as Mardi Gras as being draws.

“We had been looking at doing a liquor store in this area for a while,” Patel said. “And when we found this building with just the space in it, it’s just the best spot. So really that was it, easy as 1,2,3.”

While the couple live in Phenix City, Auburn holds a special place in the hearts of the Patels. Their first date was in Auburn. From that night on, they knew their future would be connected to the Plains.

“When my husband and I started dating, we actually had our first date here at a local restaurant,” Patel said. “So that was a big part of why we chose to be in Auburn, not Columbus or Phenix City or any of that area. We just love this whole city, the whole feel of it all. All the traditions all the people, everything, it’s just fantastic.”

“One of my favorite things about being around here is all the locals are looking for a place to go and things to do,” Patel said. “Being a part of that’s pretty awesome.”