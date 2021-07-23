Oysters for charity: The Waverly Local to host benefit night for Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Girls Ranch

The Waverly Local will host an Oyster Shuck and silent auction Saturday with proceeds to go towards helping the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Girls Ranch.

The event will feature live music from the Tony Brook Band and J.R. Collins along with raw oysters from the Gulf Shrimp Company and blackened shrimp tacos to eat, with portions of the food cost to go towards the ranch.

General Manager Josh Loyed said some friends of the restaurant were close to those at the girls ranch, and The Waverly Local decided to hold the fundraiser in order to give back to the community.

“We just want to give back to them and help in any way we can,” Loyed said. “Once we started talking about it, it kind of blew up and a lot of people came on board with tons of donations and volunteers.”

Along with the restaurant hosting the event, other local businesses have also come together in order to help with the charity and silent auction including the Gulf Shrimp Company, Frou Frou Floral Design, Lynch Toyota, Wickles Pickles and Alabama Crown.