Oysters for charity: The Waverly Local to host benefit night for Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Girls Ranch

The Waverly Local will host an Oyster Shuck and silent auction Saturday with proceeds to go towards helping the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Girls Ranch.
The event will feature live music from the Tony Brook Band and J.R. Collins along with raw oysters from the Gulf Shrimp Company and blackened shrimp tacos to eat, with portions of the food cost to go towards the ranch.
General Manager Josh Loyed said some friends of the restaurant were close to those at the girls ranch, and The Waverly Local decided to hold the fundraiser in order to give back to the community.
“We just want to give back to them and help in any way we can,” Loyed said. “Once we started talking about it, it kind of blew up and a lot of people came on board with tons of donations and volunteers.”
Along with the restaurant hosting the event, other local businesses have also come together in order to help with the charity and silent auction including the Gulf Shrimp Company, Frou Frou Floral Design, Lynch Toyota, Wickles Pickles and Alabama Crown.
Silent auction items include paintings by local artists R.C. Hagans and Paula Frances Peek, three-day passes to the Old 280 Boogie at Standard Deluxe in Waverly, a beauty package by LA Skin Lab and dinners for four at Acre, Zazu and The Waverly Local. Wines, auto detail deals, spa treatments and more will also be available at the auction.
Tickets for the Oyster Shuck will include two beer tickets and cost $15 each, with the full amount to go towards the ranch. Tickets can be purchased at the gate or in advance at waverlyshuck.bpt.me
“[The event] should be very lucrative for the girls ranch, and we hope it’ll be able to help some families in need and their employees and maybe ease some of their suffering,” Loyed said. “Whatever they need just to keep going.”
The fundraiser and silent auction at The Waverly Local comes a month after a car accident in Butler County claimed the lives of eight people in a Tallapoosa County Girls Ranch van, four of whom were ranch residents on their way back from a beach trip to Gulf Shores.
Since the June 19 tragedy, Michael Smith, CEO of the Alabama Sheriffs Youth Ranches said the community response has been overwhelming.
“This community has embraced this ranch like they own it and have helped us so much and done so many great things for these ranchers,” Smith said.