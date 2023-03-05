With the addition of 12 new pickleball courts, Opelika’s Paddles at the Plex tournament has doubled the number of players and doubled the estimated economic impact for the city.

The tournament, which started on Thursday and ends on Sunday, is the first to use all 24 courts that are individually fenced and covered with a large canopy.

Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller gives thanks to the Opelika City Council for helping the city get ahead of the curve by approving the construction of the pickleball courts.

“The popularity of our pickleball events at the Sportsplex is very widespread and players have heard about Opelika all over the nation,” Fuller said. “Folks want to come here to play, and of course, they absolutely love our facilities.”

Fuller said his wife, Laura, spoke to a man from New York on Thursday who said he couldn’t believe a small community like Opelika had this kind of facility.

“It always makes me swell up with pride when folks brag on our community and the amenities that our community offers,” Fuller said.

Brooke Kastner, vice president of Auburn-Opelika Tourism, said this year 671 players from 16 different states registered to compete, and about 53% of the players came from out of state.

“Pickleball seems to be one that draws people from all over the country because people play everywhere,” Kastner said.

Jim Young, president of the Opelika Pickleball Club, said in this tournament they have players who are nationally ranked, one being 16-year-old Alia Brown who is playing mixed doubles 5.0, which is the highest rating below pro.

Young said Brown is rated No. 14 in women’s doubles and No. 4 in junior’s singles.

AO Tourism expects about 500 room nights over the course of the four-day tournament as 436 players, or about 65%, traveled from 85 miles away or farther.

Kastner said they’re estimating a direct economic impact of about $200,000. During last year’s spring tournament, 357 players registered, and the economic impact was $126,000.

In this year’s Paddles at the Plex, 69 teams competed in men’s doubles 60-plus on Thursday; 96 teams competed in women’s doubles with six teams on the waitlist and 96 players competed in men’s singles with eight on the waitlist on Friday; 191 teams competed in mixed doubles with 25 teams on the waitlist on Saturday; and on Sunday, 120 teams will compete in men’s doubles with eight teams on the waitlist and 32 players will compete in women’s singles.

“The size of it is not really comparable to the number of people that are coming in for an (Auburn) football game, which is 87,000 people, but pickleball is one of the largest amateur sports that we draw in folks for,” Kastner said.

While Paddles at the Plex isn’t the largest pickleball tournament Opelika hosts, Fuller said these types of tournaments are one of the biggest events for the city of Opelika, only second to swim meets.

Last year, Opelika hosted the State Parks and Rec swim meet, which had 1,400 swimmers registered to compete and more than 2,000 spectators.

The largest pickleball tournament coming up this year is the Atlantic South Diamond Regional in June, which will include about 800 players from 26 states.

Fuller said he’s glad the city is able to host these tournaments and provide southern hospitality to the visiting players. The incoming revenue also benefits local restaurants, shops, hotels and other businesses.

The Opelika Sportsplex will be hosting three more tournaments this year: Alabama Senior Olympics on April 14-16, the 2023 USA Pickleball Atlantic South Diamond Regional Championship on June 6-11 and the fall Paddles at the Plex on Sept. 5-10.