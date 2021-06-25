Pandemic puppies face challenges as new owners head back to work

As professionals switched to working from home and college students went virtual, new pet owners spent much of their day at home with their newest companion. That can led to socialization and behavioral changes once owners return to the office or classroom.

"This is the most interesting group of dogs I’ve seen in my three years,” Newell said, laughing. “We’ve seen a lot of social anxiety dogs where they just don’t do well in stressful environments. I’ve seen a lot of dogs that just surprisingly haven’t done well with other dogs or kids that need that only-dog home.”

While animals with similar socialization issues are harder to adopt out, Newell says, several left the shelter with new owners, many of whom “just want that one dog they can call their own.”

And for those that became new pet owners in the pandemic, Newell recommends going by the rule of three.

“Give them three days to decompress, three weeks to get into your routine, and by the three-month period your new pet should be settled in and good to go with your routine,” she said.

Exercising patience is important as well, Newell says, in a world where our routines are fluid.

“The best advice I can give is be patient,” Newell said. “They are probably going to be just as stressed out by the situation as you have been for the entire year. They are trying to get used to a new routine, you’re trying to get used to a different routine that you do every day – a little patience goes a long way.”

