Pandemic puppies face challenges as new owners head back to work

The pandemic unleashed a surge in local pet adoptions as both pet-lovers and first-time owners looked for new companions while at home. Now, as people return to the office, classroom and elsewhere, one question remains: What happens to the pandemic puppies?
“We are seeing an uptick in pets having issues with separation as owners return to their regular schedules,” said William Brawner, owner of PetVet Animal Health Center, in a recent Auburn University press release. “These are dogs that have never been left alone all day. They’ve been fine up to this point. But as a lot of owners return to normal routines, we are seeing more dogs that have trouble adjusting to that. This is an area where I think the pandemic has highlighted an already existing problem.”
Adoptions from March 2020 to mid-June have totalled 1,576 at Lee County Humane Society, and program assistant Kaitlyn Newell expects that number to climb by 2022.
“I’ve seen people who come in just to look are more likely to walk out with a pet than those who look online at a picture,” Newell said. “They don’t see the personality in front of them; they don’t get that instant connection that you would standing in front of a pet.”
While operating appointment-only during the height of COVID-19 last year, the shelter began to see adoptions flood in.
“I took that as we’re home all the time and we need something or somebody to talk to, especially as college students were stuck in their apartments and homes,” Newell said.
A majority of those adopting were college students, which Newell called “surprising.”
“I’ve been here for three years and I normally see families,” Newell said. “But this is the first time I’ve seen this many college students come in and leave with a new family member.”
Meanwhile, a national surge in surrendering pets adopted during the pandemic continues as COVID-19 restrictions ease up and people return to their lives away from home. Newell says that’s not been the case at the Lee County Humane Society.
“I was kind of shocked that we didn’t see as much of the surrenders as I thought there were going to be,” Newell said. “But also we try our best to offer general help to get an owner at least to the next week when they get their next paycheck or wait to find another home for the dog or the cat.”
The shelter has seen an uptick in incoming puppies and kittens, Newell says, and the shelter has seen a rise in social anxiety-related behaviors in its dogs.
“The first three months of a puppy’s life are extremely important to its social development,” said Dr. Christopher Lea, assistant clinical professor in the Department of Clinical Sciences in Auburn University’s College of Veterinary Medicine in a recent press release. “Primary socialization occurs during the first three to six weeks with a puppy’s littermates. Then there is a secondary period of development from six to 12 weeks. This is when a puppy learns to interact with humans.”
As professionals switched to working from home and college students went virtual, new pet owners spent much of their day at home with their newest companion. That can led to socialization and behavioral changes once owners return to the office or classroom.
"This is the most interesting group of dogs I’ve seen in my three years,” Newell said, laughing. “We’ve seen a lot of social anxiety dogs where they just don’t do well in stressful environments. I’ve seen a lot of dogs that just surprisingly haven’t done well with other dogs or kids that need that only-dog home.”
While animals with similar socialization issues are harder to adopt out, Newell says, several left the shelter with new owners, many of whom “just want that one dog they can call their own.”
And for those that became new pet owners in the pandemic, Newell recommends going by the rule of three.
“Give them three days to decompress, three weeks to get into your routine, and by the three-month period your new pet should be settled in and good to go with your routine,” she said.
Exercising patience is important as well, Newell says, in a world where our routines are fluid.
“The best advice I can give is be patient,” Newell said. “They are probably going to be just as stressed out by the situation as you have been for the entire year. They are trying to get used to a new routine, you’re trying to get used to a different routine that you do every day – a little patience goes a long way.”