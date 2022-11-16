‘Part of the solution’: Auburn artist, musician advocated for ALS awareness before Congress

Lamar Woody’s life has taken many turns over the years. Through his life, he has been a master barber, an artist, and a musician. Videos online show him diligently working on a portrait of Bob Marley. In another short video clip from his Facebook page, he joyfully sings the gospel song “Never Be Bound Again,” as his 9-year-old daughter, Natalie, dances along. He’s a man with talent and passion who has taken yet another new turn in his life.

Woody, 34, is a lifelong Auburn resident. He is now also an advocate for the awareness of ALS, less commonly known as Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. Some call it Lou Gehrig’s Disease, after the all-star New York Yankees player who was diagnosed with it in the 1930s. Outside of the 2014 Ice Bucket Challenge, however, many people barely know ALS at all.

“Most people just don’t know about it,” Woody said. “When people do know about it, they treat it as if it’s a monster, OK? Because it’s so big. It’s so grand, so grandiose, but there’s no way to treat it. That’s the thing. People don’t know how to respond to that stimulus because it’s so heavy, it’s so negative.”

Woody should know. He was diagnosed with ALS in 2018. Now, suddenly something that was somewhat rare — ALS effects 1 in 5,000 people — became very apparent to him.

“I really didn’t believe it. I felt like ‘Well, I think they’re just saying this because there’s nothing else that they can see,’” he said. “I really didn’t know until I was sitting there playing the piano and my hands would get tired, or I can’t make it through finishing a picture, which I would do five or six pictures a day, to can’t finish one in a week.”

To put it in its simplest terms, ALS, is a neurodegenerative disease that essentially stops electrical impulses from being sent to the muscles. The Latin word amyotrophic, the “A” in ALS, translates as “no muscle nourishment.” The disease causes the insulating fat layer that surrounds nerves — called the myelin sheath — to deteriorate. The myelin sheath normally allows impulses to move quickly through nerves. When it’s damaged, however, electrical impulses are slowed down.

With ALS, that lack of nerve signals deprives muscles of the electrical impulses that would normally provide nourishment. While the mind still works, ALS sufferers’ muscles atrophy as they lose control of their body. They lose the ability to walk, talk, and even breath. There is no effective treatment and there is no cure. Most people only live between two and five years with ALS.

The Diagnosis

Woody said he first realized something was wrong when he began to have trouble walking.

“My legs were just having issues. I was getting up a little slower,” he said. “I was pretty agile, so for that to happen, it felt like my feet were stuck to the ground at times.”

Woody’s condition continued to worsen and his wife Kristina, 35, became concerned that he was having undetected stokes. This led to 11-12 months of doctors visits before they finally determined the problem. Woody estimates he has had over 200 CAT Scans and MRIs since the doctors visits began. As the doctors went through the possibilities — Parkinson’s, Lyme Disease, and others — they began to dig deeper. Eventually they settled on ALS.

Even though Kristina is a nurse by trade, she says that in her career she has only come across ALS one time. She knew enough, though, that when the doctors gave the diagnosis, that it was going to be hard.

“I knew it was going to be a long road of doing a lot,” she said. “So, immediately it just became, alright, ‘What do we do next?’ Like, ‘Where do we even start with something like that?’”

Formulating a Plan

Woody has continued to live his life as much as he can. He continued teaching music from home for a time even after he had to quit his teaching job at Spicer’s Music. He drove and did yardwork as long as he could.

But friends began to pull around him. A longtime friend named Cole Thompson bought Woody his first powered wheelchair. Cole also started a GoFundMe campaign to help his friends financially. It has a set goal of $100,000.

“We’ve had several acts like that,” Woody said. “People have asked, but he jumped on it. He was like, ‘This needs to happen.’”

“I think he kind of understands just how quickly the transitions have happened,” Kristina said. “I think that’s why he was like, ‘Listen, I know y’all are humble people, but we’re jumping on this.’ It can’t literally buy time, but at least gives us some time to find a new plan. We’re always going to be on to the next plan as this thing progresses.”

Part of that plan is for Kristina to stay home and take care of her husband as his condition progresses. According to Woody, yearly care for a person with ALS can range from $130,000 to $200,000 a year, even with insurance. As a nurse, if Kristina stays home, they don’t have to hire a caregiver, which Woody says would add to the costs.

“She’s a nurse,” he said. “She been nursing in a school setting at an elementary school, she has worked in hospital settings, multiple hospitals, she has worked as a travel nurse, and it’s all been great and it’s wonderful. But now it’s time for her to be at home. Us as a family, that’s the best thing for us in our psyche.”

Another part of the plan is to continue with ALS advocacy. Just in August, Woody had a chance to stand before Congress, virtually, to give a face to the disease.

“We stood before several senators and congressmen and congresswomen and just let them know the same thing we’re letting you know: how tough it is,” Woody said. “Not to sound like a pity party or sound like I’m crying, but one woman she said it perfectly and I forget her name, but she said ‘We’re not asking for anything extra. We’re asking for what everybody else already has access to.’”

What that access is, is funding. According to Kristina, the conditions around ALS — its rarity, the short life span of people diagnosed with it, and how it comes on differently in different people — makes it hard to research. Woody said that while people give to other medical causes that they are familiar with, ALS doesn’t get the same level of support.

“How do we get people to even want to support a movement when it comes to a medication that could potentially work if we can’t even get people to give on a regular basis $10?” he asks. “Whereas the American Cancer Association, the Diabetes Association, the Heart Disease Association, all the other associations, they’re getting the hundreds of millions of dollars a year that they need, because people are that aware about those situations.”

Woody is now trying to understand how to get people to support ALS sufferers. He said the ultimate goal is to find a cure. But also, there is a need to figure out how to make the disease livable within the parameters of each person’s situation.

“My disease is not my disease. It’s a disease, and the point of it is not to become the identity of that disease,” he said. “So, one thing the ALS Association is pushing is let’s make this a livable disease. Let’s make this thing to where you are not your disease. You’re not the problem, but you’re actually part of the solution.”

To support the Woody’s GoFundMe, click here.

To support the ALS Association, click here.