Party with a purpose: Gala to benefit Boys & Girls Clubs of Lee County

Lee County residents will come out to the lawn and porch of the Jay & Susie Gogue Performing Arts Center Thursday night for an evening of cocktails, music and football banter, all to benefit local children.

The Great Futures Gala will raise money for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Lee County and is being hosted by the organization along with Auburn Mayor Ron Anders and Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller.

Entertainment for the event will include live music from the Emerald Empire Band, a Southern cover band with renditions of songs ranging from Frank Sinatra to Bruno Mars, and a fireside chat featuring Auburn University Athletic Director Allen Greene, Auburn Head Football Coach Bryan Harsin and the Voice of the Auburn Tigers Andy Burcham.

Food will be provided by local restaurants and food trucks in Auburn and Opelika along with a cash bar for custom cocktails.

A “VIP experience” will include the opportunity for commemorative photos with Greene and Harsin, food samples provided by Ariccia and Lucy’s, valet parking and complimentary cocktails.

The VIP experience will begin inside the performing arts center at 6 p.m., with the main event scheduled to take place at the Amphitheater at the City of Auburn Lawn and Porch outside the center at 7 p.m.

