Patients on ventilators jump to 26, setting new EAMC record

The number of COVID-19 patients on ventilators climbed to 26 on Thursday at East Alabama Medical Center, setting a new record during the pandemic.
At the start of September, the high for ventilated patients at EAMC was 22, a mark that had stood since April of 2020 during the first peak of COVID-19, before being matched by the hospital on Aug. 31.
On Sept. 2, EAMC recorded 23 ventilated patients to set a new record and then saw the tally fluctuate between 22 and 23 for the next six days before jumping to 26 on Thursday.
EAMC officials continue to caution that because of death, which removes patients from ventilators, an occasional statistical decline is not good news. For example, the number of ventilated patients held steady at 22-23 from Sunday to Wednesday, but 10 patients died during that time, meaning that for the count to stay even, a group of seriously ill patients in need of ventilators had to replace those who died.
“That’s a very sad, difficult cycle that is not good for anyone,” said John Atkinson, spokesman for East Alabama Health, on Wednesday. He also pointed out that two of those deceased patients were under the age of 45.
The number of hospitalized patients remained at 81 on Thursday at EAMC in Opelika and EAMC-Lanier in Valley.
Atkinson continues to stress, along with President and CEO Laura Grill and other hospital leaders, that the majority of those dying of COVID-19 have been unvaccinated.
While 73 people died of COVID from Jan. 1 to Feb. 28, the vaccine was not available to most people and none of those who died were fully vaccinated.
In the five months between March and July, with the vaccine available to the public, 28 people died of COVID-19, compared to 36 during August and the first eight days of September, when the Delta variant was spreading.
During March-July, 20 of the 28 – or about 71% – who died of COVID were completely unvaccinated. In the past 39 days, with the spread of Delta, 75% of those who died were completely unvaccinated.
According to Atkinson, none of the 14 COVID patients under the age of 60 who have died since March 1 were vaccinated.
All of the 12 fully vaccinated patients who died during that period were older than the age of 60, Atkinson said, and more than half of them were 80 years old or older.
Of the 12 fully vaccinated patients who have died at EAMC since the start of the pandemic, all of them had a combination of the following conditions: advanced age (70 or older), hypertension, congestive heart failure, artery disease, kidney disease, diabetes, a history of stroke or a history of cancer.