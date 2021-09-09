Patients on ventilators jump to 26, setting new EAMC record

The number of COVID-19 patients on ventilators climbed to 26 on Thursday at East Alabama Medical Center, setting a new record during the pandemic.

At the start of September, the high for ventilated patients at EAMC was 22, a mark that had stood since April of 2020 during the first peak of COVID-19, before being matched by the hospital on Aug. 31.

On Sept. 2, EAMC recorded 23 ventilated patients to set a new record and then saw the tally fluctuate between 22 and 23 for the next six days before jumping to 26 on Thursday.

EAMC officials continue to caution that because of death, which removes patients from ventilators, an occasional statistical decline is not good news. For example, the number of ventilated patients held steady at 22-23 from Sunday to Wednesday, but 10 patients died during that time, meaning that for the count to stay even, a group of seriously ill patients in need of ventilators had to replace those who died.

“That’s a very sad, difficult cycle that is not good for anyone,” said John Atkinson, spokesman for East Alabama Health, on Wednesday. He also pointed out that two of those deceased patients were under the age of 45.

The number of hospitalized patients remained at 81 on Thursday at EAMC in Opelika and EAMC-Lanier in Valley.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}