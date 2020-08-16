'Paying homage': Auburn Plaza Bar & Lounge inspired by area's hospitality history

The landscape along Opelika Road in Auburn looks very different today than it did about 20 years ago. Christian Watson, however, wanted to bring a piece of the road’s history back.
“The Plaza Motel was here,” he explained while sitting at his new bar and restaurant located across from Niffer’s in Auburn. “Botcher's was here, Harry’s was here. Botcher's was a dive bar, college dive bar. Harry’s was an institution dive bar.”
Watson, along with Brian Malone and Andy Anderson, partnered together about a year ago to create a restaurant and bar in a new development, Midtown Auburn. The trio knew that they wanted to honor the area’s history.
“The inspiration behind it was the location, what used to be here and kind of paying homage to that and then having the sign was just a no brainer,” Watson said. “I was like Plaza Bar & Lounge it is. So let’s do a nice version of it.”
The concept for the Auburn Plaza Bar & Lounge was finalized about a year ago. It started as a bar but turned into a restaurant once Watson and Anderson got involved.
The restaurant was set to open in April, a few weeks after Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey issued the state’s shelter-at-home order. The order put the opening of the restaurant on hold.
“It obviously slowed us down tremendously,” Watson said. “We could still do things here and what not and then all of a sudden, the contractors, the building suppliers, all these things start getting shut down and delayed.
“We could not get anything done so it had tremendous impact on us.”
Despite the delay, Watson and his team were able to make lemonade out of their bad situation.
“We ended up glad that we didn’t rush,” Watson said. “I think you’ve got to sometimes just make lemonade and take the best case scenario that you possibly can with the situation you’re dealt. And that’s what we did, so it all worked out.”
Plaza Bar & Lounge
Once Watson realized that the developers of Midtown Auburn kept the original sign from the Plaza Motel, his team knew immediately what they were going to do.
“We went okay, we’re going to make this a dive bar,” Watson said. “It’s going to be fun. We’re not going to take ourselves too seriously.”
The counter service restaurant offers several unique menu items, including the restaurant’s signature item, the Warburger.
“The Warburger is our staple and it is, in a nutshell, it’s like an upscale Krystal burger,” Watson said. “The bun’s a little bit bigger, the ingredients are a little bit different but it has that reminiscent, that nostalgic feeling there.”
Watson didn’t want to put himself in a box while creating the menu for the Plaza and the food served shows his creativity.
“We’ve got Soul Rolls which is an egg roll with collard greens, cream cheese, bacon, smoked pork and instead of doing like a hot mustard we did a little mustard barbecue sauce,” he said. “I’m dong a Confucius’ Caesar chicken wrap so it’s like general Tso’s sauce, fried chicken and a caesar wrap.”
He said designing the menu has been fun and he hopes to continue to create a menu that becomes an Auburn staple.
“It’s been fun kind of developing these original menu items that you don’t see anywhere else,” Watson said. “It’s unique not only to here but to the area.”
The restaurant has several seating options, a bar and an outdoor bar and patio space.
COVID-19
Watson said opening a new restaurant during a global pandemic was stressful, especially financially.
“You’re three quarters or nine tenths there and then you’ve got to stop and then so you’re planning on opening the doors and start generating some revenue and then that doesn’t happen,” he explained. “There was a lot of pressure on all of us.”
Thankfully for Watson and the ownership group, the Plaza was able to open a few months later than expected and the team was able to devise a plan to keep customers and employees safe.
“We’re careful,” Watson said. “You’re required to wear a mask in here, we’re constantly sanitizing every surface. We use menus one time and they’re thrown away. We have several precautions, some that are state mandated and some of them that are not.”
Watson said the business has to keep operating despite the threat of COVID-19 unless it is forced to stop.
“You’ve got to generate revenue if you’re going to make it,” he explained. “There’s this interesting kind of caveat of yes we’re aware this is happening but we can’t stop. We can’t unless we have to.”
The staff has already prepared for the worst situation when it comes to COVID-19 and Watson feels that they can pivot if they need to.
“We can open that garage door up and do to-gos out that window,” he explained. “We still have opportunity to generate revenue. I think that, obviously, we’ve thought about that and prepared for that mentally and structurally so it’s all about preparedness.”
Although Watson and the rest of the Plaza Bar & Lounge team don’t know what the future may hold when it comes to COVID-19, they hope to make the restaurant a staple of the community.
“I hope it becomes and institution, you know and we’re here forever,” Watson said.
The Auburn Plaza Bar & Lounge is located at 800 Main St., Auburn. It is open every day, from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m.
