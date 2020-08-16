'Paying homage': Auburn Plaza Bar & Lounge inspired by area's hospitality history

The landscape along Opelika Road in Auburn looks very different today than it did about 20 years ago. Christian Watson, however, wanted to bring a piece of the road’s history back.

“The Plaza Motel was here,” he explained while sitting at his new bar and restaurant located across from Niffer’s in Auburn. “Botcher's was here, Harry’s was here. Botcher's was a dive bar, college dive bar. Harry’s was an institution dive bar.”

Watson, along with Brian Malone and Andy Anderson, partnered together about a year ago to create a restaurant and bar in a new development, Midtown Auburn. The trio knew that they wanted to honor the area’s history.

“The inspiration behind it was the location, what used to be here and kind of paying homage to that and then having the sign was just a no brainer,” Watson said. “I was like Plaza Bar & Lounge it is. So let’s do a nice version of it.”

The concept for the Auburn Plaza Bar & Lounge was finalized about a year ago. It started as a bar but turned into a restaurant once Watson and Anderson got involved.

The restaurant was set to open in April, a few weeks after Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey issued the state’s shelter-at-home order. The order put the opening of the restaurant on hold.