Pckleball rules the weekend in Opelika

About 300 people representing nine different states have come to Opelika, the self-proclaimed Pickleball Capital of the U.S., to compete in this weekend’s Paddles at the Plex Pickleball Tournament.

Robyn Bridges, vice president of Auburn-Opelika Tourism, said that, based on past tournaments, roughly 250-260 of the 300 participants will be spending the night in the area, with a projected economic impact of $160,000.

That estimate includes approximately $24,000 in food and beverage spending, she said.

Ali Rauch, president and CEO of Opelika Chamber of Commerce, sang the praises of the city’s acclaimed pickleball facilities at the Opelika SportsPlex and Aquatics Center. “The state-of-the-art pickleball complex that we have is truly monumental in terms of economic impact,” she said. “I know with certainty that local business owners are grateful and appreciative of having those additional shoppers and diners in town, especially during the pandemic.”

Opelika Parks and Recreation opened the tournament on Thursday, and it will end on Sunday.

Sam Bailey, director of Parks and Recreation for the City of Opelika, said people from all over the country come to Opelika to play pickleball whether there’s a tournament or not.