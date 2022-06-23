Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle on Pepperell Parkway in Opelika

A pedestrian died on Wednesday afternoon after being struck by a vehicle in Opelika. Police said the driver is cooperating with law enforcement.

At approximately 4:08 p.m., Opelika Dispatch received multiple calls regarding a single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian in the 2900 block of Pepperell Parkway, the police report said.

Once officers arrived on the scene, they found a 59-year-old female had been struck by a vehicle and was lying in the roadway.

Police said the victim was transported to the East Alabama Medical Center, where she died.

“The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene and is cooperating with investigators,” police said.

The Opelika Police Department’s Traffic Homicide Investigation team will continue to investigate this case and ask anyone with information to contact the Detective Division at 334-705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665.