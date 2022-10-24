 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pedestrian struck by 18-wheeler on I-85 was pronounced deceased at the scene, police said

  • 0
police lights
file photo

Early Saturday morning, Opelika Police dispatch says it received a call regarding a traffic crash on I-85 South involving a pedestrian.

Around 2:35 a.m., officers arrived on scene and located a victim who had been struck by an 18-wheeler near mile marker 86, according to the police report.

Police said the victim was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver remained on scene.

This incident remains under investigation by the Opelika Police Traffic Homicide Investigation Unit.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Opelika Police Department at 334-705-5200 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665. Anonymous tips can be submitted through the Opelika Police Mobile App.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

China's Xi Jinping expands power and promotes allies

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert