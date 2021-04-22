Peek behind the scenes of EAMC's smooth-running vaccination clinic - and see why people shed tears of joy there. #resilientLee

The hundred or so nurses, students, pharmacy techs and community volunteers were preparing to handle 1,500 vaccine recipients on a recent Thursday when Bruce Zartman called a quick huddle at 7:10 a.m. to go over a few things.
Zartman, vice president of support operations at East Alabama Medical Center, runs the hospital’s vaccine clinic across from the Auburn Mall. He was brief and upbeat in his remarks.
“Our patients coming through today and next week are all second-time vaccines,” said Zartman, motioning to the people lined up at the check-in desk. “And that is so exciting. They’re going to be completely finished. Volunteers, thank you so much for being here.”
Zartman, East Alabama Medical Center’s vice president for support operations, reminded team members to park well away from the front door, to be sure to ask for help should they start to feel ill, to not be shy about taking breaks during the long day and, most importantly, to avail themselves of the hot dog bar the Opelika Chamber of Commerce was setting up for lunch.
To wrap things up, he asked everyone to bow their heads for a quick prayer of thanks.
The volunteers then clapped and scattered off to their posts for the day as patients started to stream up to the front desk to check in.
“We have so many different volunteers – our community volunteers, student volunteers, student vaccinators – a lot of times, they’re new every day,” explained Zartman. “So we huddle and just give quick expectations of the day. We talk about just a few admin things, say a prayer and get rolling.”
Running on all cylinders
EAMC opened its vaccine clinic in the old Tuesday Morning storefront – 1716 Opelika Road – two months ago to get people inoculated against the coronavirus, which has plagued Lee County and the rest of the world for over a year now. It is staffed with help from the hospital, the Lee County Emergency Management Agency, Southern Union State Community College, Auburn University and the cities of Auburn and Opelika.
It is a model of efficiency and good customer service. Patients are whisked from check-in to a station to get their shots, then escorted over to the waiting area to sit for 15 minutes – sometimes more, depending on possible allergic reactions. They commiserate with others (at a proper social distance, of course) while they sit and wait, then they are free to leave.
It’s a half-hour tops for most patients, which is what Kristine Hill, EAMC’s patient experience manager, has been shooting for since the clinic opened.
“It’s been awesome. That’s kind of the goal – we set up our process to not just put shots in arms,” Hill said. “It was to make sure that everybody feels good when they come through.
“We’ve had – especially when we were doing the older population – we’ve had people that truly had not been out of their house for a year. This was was their first shot at socialization. And we saw a lot of people who were church friends that hadn’t seen each other in months. We had a lot of reunions happen actually at the clinic, which was fun.”
There have even been tears of joy.
“It’s pretty smooth, and it’s very heartwarming, too,” said Marilyn Cooper, a registered nurse who works there a couple of days a week. “A lot of the elderly people that are coming in here, they’ll have tears in their eyes.
“I had one patient a few weeks ago that came in, and her husband has cancer and he’s on chemo. And she had not been out for a whole year. She had tears rolling down her cheeks because she was going to be able to go out and get her hair cut.”
Doing their parts
Nicole Roberts coordinates her fellow volunteers. She said that chatting with vaccine recipients, wiping down surfaces, keeping the line moving and other work allows her to give back to the community.
“This is so much fun. ... These volunteers are so excited because they want to be a part of something,” said Roberts. “I feel like people have been in their homes for a year, been apart from people. I think they feel like, ‘This is something I can do to contribute, to help get to end the pandemic.’”
Vaccinations are now open to anyone over the age of 16. Appointments can be scheduled online at www.eastalcovidvaccine.com. Roberts said that people who aren’t computer savvy can call Auburn United Methodist Church at 334-826-8800 to get more information. Anyone who wants to volunteer at the clinic should reach out to the church as well, she added.