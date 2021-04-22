Peek behind the scenes of EAMC's smooth-running vaccination clinic - and see why people shed tears of joy there. #resilientLee

There have even been tears of joy.

“It’s pretty smooth, and it’s very heartwarming, too,” said Marilyn Cooper, a registered nurse who works there a couple of days a week. “A lot of the elderly people that are coming in here, they’ll have tears in their eyes.

“I had one patient a few weeks ago that came in, and her husband has cancer and he’s on chemo. And she had not been out for a whole year. She had tears rolling down her cheeks because she was going to be able to go out and get her hair cut.”

Doing their parts

Nicole Roberts coordinates her fellow volunteers. She said that chatting with vaccine recipients, wiping down surfaces, keeping the line moving and other work allows her to give back to the community.

“This is so much fun. ... These volunteers are so excited because they want to be a part of something,” said Roberts. “I feel like people have been in their homes for a year, been apart from people. I think they feel like, ‘This is something I can do to contribute, to help get to end the pandemic.’”

Vaccinations are now open to anyone over the age of 16. Appointments can be scheduled online at www.eastalcovidvaccine.com. Roberts said that people who aren’t computer savvy can call Auburn United Methodist Church at 334-826-8800 to get more information. Anyone who wants to volunteer at the clinic should reach out to the church as well, she added.

