CAMP HILL — Camp Hill residents feel forgotten and neglected after not receiving individual federal aid more than a month after a hailstorm hit the community on March 26 and left over 400 homes severely damaged, according to the Alabama Center for Rural Organizing and Systemic Solutions.

Most of the homes have severe roof damage from hail the size of grapefruit and soft balls raining down on the majority Black town for 20 minutes. Tarps cover holes on the roofs and the risk of black mold lingers as moisture builds up on houses.

About 80 to 90% of the vehicles in town have been destroyed, said Warren Tidwell, the executive director of Alabama Center for Rural Organizing and Systemic Solutions.

“I’ve never seen nothing like it. It destroyed everything — cars and my home. Everybody was affected by it,” Camp Hill resident Jessie Francis said. “It’s real hard. It’s already a little poor town. It’s so limited with jobs. It’s hard for the people. It was just tragic.”

Many people in the small town of 1,000 feel forgotten as very little in the way of volunteers and federal help have come to provide relief.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency recently made a disaster declaration for the town, but denied individual assistance for residents. FEMA only approved public assistance to cover things like roads, bridges, public facilities and schools. The state has one month to appeal the government agency's decision not to provide individual assistance to Camp Hill residents.

Camp Hill mayor Messiah Williams-Cole said the Alabama Emergency Management Agency would have to ask Gov. Kay Ivey to appeal FEMA's decision.

The community has received support from volunteers from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, the Southern Baptist Association and Auburn United Methodist Church. Still, Camp Hill is in desperate need for more help.

“If there was a category for hailstorms, this would be a Category 5 hailstorm. Its affected 98% of the town,” Tidwell said. “If you fly a drone over that town, it looks like a hurricane.”

Most of the people in town were asleep when the storm barreled through town around 3:30 a.m. No one lost their life, but Tidwell said the hail pummeled many animals to death.

The property damage is more than enough to ensure a long road to recovery for residents.

“There's no one who got hurt, per se and it seems like it's just property," Williams-Cole said. "It goes by the wayside, but right now it's just people hurting that have often been forgotten.”

Rosalie Bundy, a resident in Camp Hill, was awakened by the storm as it ravaged her home and broke her windows.

“Those big gobs of ice — I guess —were falling against my wall… It just sounded like someone throwing big rocks against the wall,” she said. “I got up, got dressed and went to the foot of the bed. I got dressed because I said, ‘They might have to take me out of here.’”

Tywanda Greer’s mobile home is covered in tarps after the storm. Her family of four had to sleep on a single couch. She said she has been in touch with the American Red Cross to repair her roof. She reached out to others, but they couldn’t help since she couldn't afford to pay for repairs.

“It was like a disaster. Windows were broke out. It was raining everywhere,” Greer said. “Everything got wet, mattresses and all...clothes. It was very uncomfortable.”

Camp Hill resident Red Walton said the hailstorm caused a steady leak in his bedroom. The sheet rock soaked up so much water his ceiling fell in the day after the storm.

“It was getting worse and worse. Then the rain stopped,” he said. “I wasn’t prepared to see what I seen. The whole ceiling fell out just about.”

A volunteer relief headquarters has been set up in Camp Hill. At least 223 requests have come through from residents asking for volunteer help. The volunteer fire department has put in 16 to 20 hour days just to place tarps on roofs.

Camp Hill Fire Chief Josh Darling said they still need help with roofing, cleaning out houses and donating supplies.

Tidwell said the groups that have helped have done an amazing job. Still, they need more support, particularly from people with roofing experience.

In the meantime, Camp Hill continues to suffer the effects of the hailstorm. Some residents feel like they are at a point where no one cares what happens to them.

“I definitely think the town has been forgotten about,” Francis said. “I think people don’t care about this town, because it’s so little. We need everything —food, transportation, money. People are out of work. It’s hard… It’s sad, but try to do something about it. Just don’t say it. Be about it. Put out a helping hand.”

Those who wish to help should contact Tidwell at 334-663-5472. Volunteers can also report to the volunteer resource center set up in Camp Hill at 41 Heard St.

See Camp Hill after a hailstorm left the town with devastating damage