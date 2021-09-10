'People eat it every morning': Business at Byron's Smokehouse took off when they added breakfast

The smokehouse also offers catering for events and tailgating. Meat can be bought by the pound and side orders by the gallon.

With Auburn back in full swing, Gulledge is happy for his normal work days to continue.

By 3 a.m., he is already at the smokehouse preparing his meats. While it is hard work, Gulledge said he wouldn’t have it any other way. His wife Stephanie and entire family help out when they can.

He still remembers when his daughter wanted to work at the smokehouse from a very young age.

“We used to put a can of beans on the floor so she could reach the cash register,” he said.

Now customers see his granddaughter running around the store with a specially made Byron’s Smokehouse apron.

Besides family, the main thing that keeps him going is his strong relationships with his customers.

“You get to know these people, especially the breakfast side of it. The thing about breakfast is that people eat it every morning,” he said. “There are some people that are here every single morning. If this was just a barbecue, they’d only come here once or twice a week.”