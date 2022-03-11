People get ready: Really cold weather coming to Lee County early Sunday

Don't put the warm clothes in storage just yet.

Temperatures are expected to drop into the 30s Saturday and stay there all day, and then dip into the 20s early Sunday morning.

The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning for the Lee County area and other parts of the state, which will be in effect from midnight Saturday night until 10 a.m. Sunday.

The high for Saturday is expected to be 36 degrees. By 2 a.m. on Sunday, temperatures will be as low as 24 degrees, according to the NWS.

People should prepare for the freeze by protecting pets, plants and water pipes.

Don’t leave pets out in the cold. Bring them inside for the night or set up a warm outdoor shelter with blankets and a heater.

If possible, bring potted plants indoors too.

For plants that remain outside, protect them by doing the following: place a blanket or cover over the plant, water the soil before Saturday night to help the soil retain heat and create an insulating effect, set up a light that generates heat near the plant or place a fan nearby to prevent the cold, still air from forming frost on the plants.

“To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained or allowed to drip slowly,” the NWS stated on their website. “Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.”

For those who live in a mobile home, make sure to leave faucets dripping water during the night and leave cabinet doors under sinks open to keep pipes from freezing.

On Sunday, the temperature will slowly rise to 52 degrees by the afternoon and plummet back to the 30s that night.

According to NOAA National Centers for Environmental Information, the last freeze in Alabama is usually occurs by the end of March.