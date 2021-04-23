'People over profit': Coffee shop put caring for people above making money. #resilientLee

While many businesses over the course of the past year have reduced indoor seating, expanded outdoor seating and adopted mask requirements, Mama Mocha’s Coffee Emporium in Auburn has opted instead to keep its front door closed.
Sarah Gill, owner of Mama Mocha’s, said her shop was one of the highest-trafficked espresso bars in town before the pandemic hit, and she thought keeping it open would only increase the chance of further hurting her own community.
“We saw a ton of people come in and out, and we’d also had issues in Auburn before the pandemic of people and regulars who came in while they were sick. … They didn’t have anywhere to go, they were lonesome, and just wanted to get out of the house and go to the coffee shop,” Gill said. “Knowing that, even if they did have this virus they may still come in the shop because they can’t go to work and we’re a community space.”
Gill made the final call to shut the coffee shop’s doors to customers on March 16, 2020, and to focus on the roastery aspect of her business, in Opelika, while leaving the emporium open for pick-up orders only. She said she gave the choice to her baristas to stay on or to leave and either go on unemployment or, with her blessing and recommendation, go work somewhere else.
Mama Mocha’s mission, she said, was to see the needs that the community had and meet them, instead of just being “the cool coffee shop.”
“I wanted to take the reach that I had and try to help people even if it wasn’t profitable,” Gill said. “Even if it wasn’t a money-making strategy, it was the right thing to do, and that was the heart of it that really changed everything — the ‘people over profit’ model. It’s not always about making money; you have to take care of people.”
The toughest challenge, she said, has been dealing with COVID-deniers.
“In the beginning [of the pandemic] it was rough, because we had customers who were really politicizing us wearing masks when we weren’t even asking customers to wear a mask because they were outside. We were doing it for our own protection,” Gill said. “They were like, ‘Why are you wearing that? This is ridiculous; you’re just giving the illusion that this is serious.’ I remember all kinds of conversations in March and April like that, that we’re being ridiculous and that’s why we were going to fail, and that we’re playing into fear and we’re sheep, and the poor baristas were just having to take it.”
Gill said she’s had some employees quit over the stress of dealing with such customers, and she herself has had to deal with such comments even after losing her mother-in-law to the virus.
“It was a hurtful experience for me and my husband a lot because in any normal circumstance when you tell somebody you lose your mother or mother-in-law, the normal response should be, ‘I’m so sorry for your loss,’” Gill said. “But for months after people found out, they wanted to have a political conversation with us about, ‘Well, did she have other conditions? All this is just being blown out of proportion.’ They were downplaying her death to us.”
As vaccines continue to be distributed across the country, local business owners hope things will return to some semblance of normal.
Gill said she plans to give ownership of the emporium over to the cafe’s current manager, Ian Oriol, later this year while she continues to focus on the roastery in downtown Opelika with her family.
Despite all of the changes, loss and stress from the last year, Gill said she’s hopeful that people will be able to overcome the pandemic, though they have another battle to fight once it’s done.
“I have all the faith in the world that there will be another side to this,” Gill said. “More than the pandemic, there was almost a mental health pandemic from isolation of people who are in their homes, away from their jobs, away from community and being sucked into social media, and I think a lot of people are really struggling with fear and anger right now and anxiety and trying to figure out who to blame.
“I think that will be harder to come back from than COVID.”