'People over profit': Coffee shop put caring for people above making money. #resilientLee

“I wanted to take the reach that I had and try to help people even if it wasn’t profitable,” Gill said. “Even if it wasn’t a money-making strategy, it was the right thing to do, and that was the heart of it that really changed everything — the ‘people over profit’ model. It’s not always about making money; you have to take care of people.”

The toughest challenge, she said, has been dealing with COVID-deniers.

“In the beginning [of the pandemic] it was rough, because we had customers who were really politicizing us wearing masks when we weren’t even asking customers to wear a mask because they were outside. We were doing it for our own protection,” Gill said. “They were like, ‘Why are you wearing that? This is ridiculous; you’re just giving the illusion that this is serious.’ I remember all kinds of conversations in March and April like that, that we’re being ridiculous and that’s why we were going to fail, and that we’re playing into fear and we’re sheep, and the poor baristas were just having to take it.”

Gill said she’s had some employees quit over the stress of dealing with such customers, and she herself has had to deal with such comments even after losing her mother-in-law to the virus.