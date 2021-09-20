Percentage of ventilated COVID-19 patients who are not fully vaccinated climbs to nearly 90% at EAMC

As of Sept. 16, according to a report from East Alabama Health, four patients in the 40-49 age group have died of COVID-10 since the beginning of August, and none of them were fully vaccinated. During that same time, 12 people under the age of 60 have died of COVID-19, and none of them were fully vaccinated.

By comparison, 41 patients ages 60 and up have died of COVID-19 in that same period, and 11 of them, or about 27%, were fully vaccinated.

“We have seen some deaths among vaccinated individuals, but much less than the vaccinated population,” said Dr. Michael Roberts, EAMC’s chief of staff and ICU medical director. “… Many of them were of advanced age and had multiple comorbidities which were likely contributors that lessened their odds against this very virulent Delta variant.”

Roberts continued to encourage unvaccinated individuals in the community to get the shot.

“Please simply look at the number of deaths from COVID-19 and see how poor the odds are for patients who are unvaccinated,” he said. “Seemingly healthy people who are unvaccinated can be negatively affected—you see it in the news all the time.

“I’ve learned that COVID doesn’t care how old a person is, what political affiliation they have, or where they got their information. COVID simply looks for its next victim and people who are unvaccinated are much easier targets than those who are vaccinated.”