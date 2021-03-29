Petition against 'cruel and unfair' decision to suspend AU Bass Fishing Club reaches 10,000 signatures

Auburn University suspended the Bass Fishing Club on March 24 in response to the club repeatedly violating the university’s COVID-19 policy regarding travel and events, according to a memo from Campus Recreation.
The club allegedly violated the university policy in July 2020, February 2021 and March 2021, and no member of the club will be allowed to travel, recruit for, compete or represent the Bass Fishing Club in any capacity until Dec. 31, 2021, the memo reads.
Additionally, club members will not be allowed to wear their club uniforms or represent the club on any social media platform as part of the suspension, and club members who violate the suspension could risk having it extended, according to the memo. Club officers have been removed from their positions as part of the suspension.
“Please know that we are extremely disappointed in the actions of the club and we hope this will be an educational and learning opportunity for all,” the memo reads.
A petition on change.org was created in response to the university’s decision in support of the club, and over 10,000 signatures have been added when this article was written.
“Please take action by signing this petition to show your displeasure of the decision to suspend the AU Bass Fishing Team,” the petition reads. “The team needs your help to reverse this cruel and unfair decision!”
Since being founded in 2007, the Auburn University Bass Fishing Team became recognized as one of the top collegiate fishing teams in the country.
The team ranked fifth in the national Bass Pro Shops Collegiate Bass Fishing Series rankings in 2020 and 13th in 2019, and the team won the first Major League Fishing College Redcrest National Championship in 2019.
On the club's social media sites, fans of the bass fishing club criticized the decision by Auburn University and pointed out that other sports like basketball and football have not been suspended despite the players being able to travel and play in their games as well as the fact that the university holds many on-campus classes despite still being in a pandemic. Users also posted photos of the Auburn basketball and football teams not wearing masks while gathered together to represent their team.
"If Auburn or any of these colleges had a priority to actually mitigate the spread of COVID-19, then why do they allow on-campus classes instead of executing the full extent of their accreditation waiver to make all classes online? Makes no sense," one Facebook user said. "However, Auburn leadership has no problem turning a blind eye to other athletic teams because it generates revenues for the college."
The suspension has also drawn criticism from professional competitive fishers like Steve Kennedy, who posted a photo of himself wearing an Auburn University hat with a caption that said, "For the first time in my life, I’m embarrassed to wear this hat. ... They allow full contact sport with fans, but won’t allow two students to fish in a boat outdoors?"