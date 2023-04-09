After Rhonda Scott’s two daughters moved away from home, she began searching for something to do with her time and praying that she would find a place in ministry.

While attending her Sunday school class one day, a friend suggested starting a pet ministry to combine her love for animals and the elderly. Scott loved the idea, and with the help of Ann Moss, the former congregational care secretary for Auburn United Methodist Church, they established the PAWS Pet Ministry in 2006.

“Both Rhonda and I are pet lovers and wanted other people to enjoy our pets,” Moss said.

Former AUMC pastor George Mathison came up with the name for the ministry and the acronym ‘Pets Are Working Saints.’

The late Larry McGhee who was a State Farm agent helped Scott and Moss with liability issues and insurance coverage, and Dr. Glen Puckett, a veterinarian at Moores Mill Animal Hospital, continues to help the volunteers get their pets certified.

Puckett makes sure the dog or cat has their vaccines and is temperamentally and physically capable of doing this type of work. Scott said the pets must be gentle and friendly.

“We have things set up to simulate experiences that the animal would be involved in when they visit assisted living or nursing homes such as loud noises, petting, wheelchairs, walkers, canes (and) crowds of people,” Scott said.

The pets also need to be comfortable with other animals. If the pet responds favorably to all these situations they can be certified to join the ministry.

The owner and pet are assigned to a local facility to visit a couple times a month.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the ministry team was able to cover all the local assisted living and nursing homes as well as the skilled nursing unit at East Alabama Medical Center. Now, they are working their way back to covering all the locations again.

The goal for the ministry is to brighten the lives of the elderly living in these local care facilities by bringing pets to visit as well as praying with them if they want.

“We show that we care by coming there on a regular basis and that they’re not forgotten,” Moss said. “Then, if they express that something is happening in their life, we ask if they’d like us to pray with them.”

Scott said one lady who is a resident of a local assisted living facility was facing a lot of health issues, and Scott asked to pray with her. The lady agreed and afterwards told Scott through tears that no one has ever prayed for her before in her life.

Moss said most of the people love the animals, but some just want a visit whether there’s an animal or not.

Madera Spencer, 102, is a resident of Morningside assisted living in Auburn who said she always looks forward to visits from the pet ministry and enjoys being able to hold the dogs in her lap.

“I’m absolutely crazy about animals of any kind. Anything that God put life in, I love, especially pets,” she said.

Spencer is a former columnist and society editor for The Montgomery Advertiser where she worked for 27 years. She moved into the assisted living facility in Auburn five years ago.

Spencer said the pet ministry volunteers are dedicated and devoted to the ministry and the pets. She couldn’t pick a favorite pet, but said she loves Dalmatians because they remind her of a dog she had named Lady.

Another Morningside resident, Honey Solomon, 78, said the pet ministry visits give her something to look forward to and help her think of the positives.

Solomon was an infectious disease physician in Texas and moved to the Auburn facility to be closer to family. Her son and daughter-in-law are professors at Auburn University and she has two grandchildren here.

“These people that are here as residents, for them, the interaction with a pet is even more important because a pet doesn’t distinguish a disability,” Solomon said.

No matter what a person is going through or what disability they may have, Solomon said the dogs love is unconditional and they enhance a person’s wellbeing.

“It’s one of the things that can be truly treasured is the love of a pet, and their love is unconditional,” she said. “If you’re crying and upset, they try to help. If you’re happy and want to play, they want to be happy and play too.”

Solomon’s favorite dog is Purple, named for the owner’s daughter’s favorite color, but she said all the pets are personable and affectionate. She also enjoys conversations with the volunteers.

Esther’s Fund

In 2020, Scott established Esther’s Fund in honor of her dog Esther, one of the pet ministry certified dogs. Scott even taught Esther to put her paws together in prayer. Esther recently passed away in March.

Esther’s fund was created to help the underserved and under resourced owners by allowing them to pay a reduced cost of $10 for spaying and neutering. The pet owner just needs to show a tax return, Medicare card, or food stamp assistance letter.

Scott is also the vice president of the Alabama Animal Alliance, which is a low cost spay and neuter clinic in Montgomery. The clinic comes to Auburn once a month to spay, neuter and provide rabies vaccines to pets in the area.

Scott said millions of animals are euthanized every year because there’s not enough room for them in shelters.

“It is scientifically proven that the only way to stop this is to spay and neuter animals and a lot of people cannot afford that,” Scott said. “So, the Alabama Animal Alliance makes that affordable for most people.”

Rachel Tears, director of the Alabama Animal Alliance, said Esther’s Fund has made an “incredible impact” on animals and pet owners in Central Alabama.

In 2007, the Montgomery Humane Society was taking in close to 17,000 animals and about 87% were euthanized. Last year, they took in about 7,000 and about 40% were euthanized.

Since Esther’s Fund was established in 2020, Tears said they’ve done 2,300 surgeries for low income pet owners. She estimated that’s prevented 17,475 cats and about 8,000 dogs.

“Without (Scott) this would not have been possible,” Tears said. “It’s been a life changing event for the pet owners.”

To become a volunteer of the faith-based pet ministry, contact Scott at 334-749-4852. For more information about the Alabama Animal Alliance or Esther’s Fund visit montgomeryhumane.com/esthers-fund.