Pharmavite, the maker of Nature Made vitamins and minerals, is celebrating 10 years of growth in Opelika.

The Los Angeles-based company — which is owned by Otsuka Pharmaceutical— chose to build its first plant outside of California in the Opelika Industrial Park back in 2013.

“We started with a little over 200 employees, and we’re well over 500 employees now 10 years later and it’s amazing,” said Pharmavite EVP and COO, Ray Gosselin. “That size of a facility, we are bursting at the seams.”

While Pharmative was founded in California in 1971, their 10-year anniversary in Opelika is a milestone the company is excited to celebrate. When it first opened, the Opelika facility brought 239 jobs to the city. They have since more than doubled their number of employees to 566. Additionally, over 100 associates have been with the Opelika Pharmative plant since it first opened in 2013.

“I think the culture is what keeps people and its obviously an opportunity not just for a job but for a career,” said Solanda Prather, Director of Plant Operations for Pharmative in Opelika. “A lot of those folks started as operators and are now in leadership and very well respected as experts in the area. Pharmavite is a very good place to work but the Opelika plant prides itself on the family-like culture.”

As the facility celebrated its anniversary this past January, the 10-year associates all received plaques as a thank you for their years of service. Prather added that three associates were also recognized for being in the top 1-percent of the company.

“It is an environment where you are brought in and allowed to learn, develop and have a career,” she said. “We all win together. There’s no sink or swim. It’s we’re going to take care of each other and help each other so that we’re successful.”

Both Gosselin and Prather praised the Opelika community. The town’s work force, availability of skilled labor, and strategic location were all factors for Pharmavite choosing to come here. Gosselin revealed that 70-percent of Nature Made vitamins are purchased east of the Mississippi River, which made Opelika logistically a great place for a plant as well.

“I think there was an attractiveness in Opelika around the quality of the workforce and the availability of skilled labor folks,” Gosselin said. “We also looked at it and said, gosh, this is a beautiful place for folks who would be working in the factory that may be coming in from outside the area to come in and lead a really nice lifestyle. The quality of life is great.”

Prather said they support the Miracle League, have fed first responders, feed needy families each Christmas, work with senior citizens, and send employees twice a month to work at the food pantry.

Gosselin said: “We really take our obligation in our role in the community quite seriously. It’s not just we’re here to have workers come in and help us do great things, but we really want to make sure that we’re engaged and connected into the community.”

The plant currently produces the majority of Pharmavite’s gummy supply. New products have been added along the way as well.

Additionally, just two years ago, Pharmavite expanded the Opelika plant and doubled its number of employees. The plant was then able to go from a three-shift operation to a 24/7 operation.

“We are going to continue to collaborate with the Opelika leadership of course,” Prather said. “And obviously our people are Opelika. Most of them come from this area and so as we invest in them we’re investing in our town, so we’ll continue to do that for sure.”