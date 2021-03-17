Pharmavite expansion to bring 81 new jobs to Opelika

Vitamin manufacturing company Pharmavite will be expanding their facility in the Northeast Industrial Park to add 81 new jobs in 2021, the city of Opelika announced Tuesday.

The company, which currently employs 460 employees in the Opelika area, now plans to invest an additional $7.9 million in capital in order to expand its facility and add more manufacturing capacity.

Mayor Gary Fuller said the expansion would benefit the city in a number of ways, including increasing the city’s tax base, funding for education and better paying jobs for its residents.

“Those good jobs will help our people and that of course increases the likelihood of prosperity for merchants in Opelika — as folks earn income they obviously buy things for their family,” Fuller said. “They have an opportunity to improve their living conditions, they may buy a new car, they’ll certainly buy food and clothing for their children.”

Pharmavite’s additional payroll investment for the 81 new jobs will be about $3.44 million, which averages out to a salary of about $42,000 per job, and Fuller said he hoped the company would hire locally.

Fuller said the expansion also benefits the city by increasing Opelika’s reputation as an industry-friendly location for other businesses to invest in.