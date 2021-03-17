Pharmavite expansion to bring 81 new jobs to Opelika

Vitamin manufacturing company Pharmavite will be expanding their facility in the Northeast Industrial Park to add 81 new jobs in 2021, the city of Opelika announced Tuesday.
The company, which currently employs 460 employees in the Opelika area, now plans to invest an additional $7.9 million in capital in order to expand its facility and add more manufacturing capacity.
Mayor Gary Fuller said the expansion would benefit the city in a number of ways, including increasing the city’s tax base, funding for education and better paying jobs for its residents.
“Those good jobs will help our people and that of course increases the likelihood of prosperity for merchants in Opelika — as folks earn income they obviously buy things for their family,” Fuller said. “They have an opportunity to improve their living conditions, they may buy a new car, they’ll certainly buy food and clothing for their children.”
Pharmavite’s additional payroll investment for the 81 new jobs will be about $3.44 million, which averages out to a salary of about $42,000 per job, and Fuller said he hoped the company would hire locally.
Fuller said the expansion also benefits the city by increasing Opelika’s reputation as an industry-friendly location for other businesses to invest in.
“It sends a pretty loud message when folks reinvest, whether it be Mando, Car Tech, Pharmavite or Golden State Foods,” Fuller said. “All these companies that have continued to invest additional dollars in Opelika is quite a compliment to our community and to the state of Alabama.”
The announcement of Pharmavite’s expansion follows the council’s unanimous approval of tax abatements for the company at the council’s meeting Tuesday.
As a result of the vote, all state and local non-educational ad valorem property taxes the company would have been expected to pay of $3.39 million of their capital investment have been abated for 10 years. Additionally, all construction-related transaction taxes for the expansion of the facility have also been abated.
“Any time capital is invested in Opelika, even with an abatement, we do not abate taxes for education,” Fuller said. “That means additional revenue for Opelika City Schools.”
Fuller said the amount of money generated for Opelika City Schools as a result of the expansion would be over $154,000, and said the school system has benefited greatly from ad valorem taxes from businesses investing in Opelika in the past 15 years.