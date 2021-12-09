Phenix City teen tells deputies a drive-by shooting happened possibly because he owed money for marijuana, report says; his mother arrested

A Phenix City woman whose home was the target of a drive-by shooting was arrested and charged with child endangerment after she refused to press charges and her 17-year-old son told deputies that the shooting may have happened because he owed money for drugs.
Lee County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call about multiple gunshots on the 600 block of Lee Road 307, the third shooting incident at this residence in less than two years.
When deputies arrived, they discovered a drive-by shooting had occurred and they found about 20 shell casings, a mix of 9 mm and .556 caliber, in the roadway in front of the residence.
A 17-year-old staying at the residence told deputies that “the shooting possibly occurred because he owed someone money for purchasing marijuana,” according to the release from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
On Jan. 28, 2020, a homicide occurred at the residence after a dispute involving a drug deal, which left one teen dead and another in critical condition, according to the Sheriff’s office.
Tracy Lynn Bagley, 47, from Phenix City is the owner of the residence and mother of the teenager.
Deputies said Bagley refused to press charges against the perpetrators.
Bagley also stated that “another shooting occurred at her residence about six months ago, but she didn’t notify law enforcement because she knew her son was buying and using drugs,” according to the Sheriff’s office.
After deputies searched the residence and found illegal narcotics, marijuana and drug paraphernalia, Bagley was arrested and charged with endangering the welfare of a child.
The 17-year-old was also arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Bagley has been released from the Lee County Jail on a $1,000 bond, and her son was sent to the Lee County Youth Detention Center awaiting juvenile court.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office asks if anyone has any information about the case to contact Sherriff's Office at 334-749-5651 or Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-7867.