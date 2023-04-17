Tallapoosa Coroner Mike Knox released on Monday morning the name of four people who died in the mass shooting in downtown Dadeville that rocked the community Saturday night.

The people who lost their lives include Marsiah Emmanuel Collins, 19, of Opelika; Philstavious Dowdell, 18, of Dadeville; Shaunkivia Nicole Smith, 17, of Dadeville; and Corbin Dahmontrey Holston, 23, of Dadeville.

Collins was a 2022 graduate of Opelika High. Dowdell and Smith were both seniors at Dadeville High school. Dowdell had signed to play football in college at Jacksonville State.

The Alabama Law Enforcement agency said the shooting happened around 10:30 pm Saturday at a teen's birthday party in the 200 block of Broadnax Street. At least four people were killed and 28 injured as of Monday morning, officials said. The number of people in critical condition is unclear at this time.

Sgt. Jeremy Burkett of ALEA gave the numbers at a press conference at Sunday afternoon in Dadeville, just one block away from crime scene.

“Please understand. When we classify an injury, it could be something extremely critical or serious. Or it could be something as simple as they needed medical treatment,” he said.

Officials have shared limited details about the shooting as they investigate the incident. Neither a suspect or a motive has been released.

Justin Freeman, pastor of New Canaan Missionary Baptist Church in Camp Hill, was Dowdell’s minister. While speaking at the vigil, Freeman indicated a close connection between Dadeville students and surrounding communities.

“Our young people in this area, in this county and even adjacent counties are very close. All of these kids are close,” Freeman said.

PHOTOS: Philstavious Dowdell through his Dadeville career