Opelika native Turri Thomas Hughley has been professionally taking pictures for the past six years with her photography business “Everlasting Image by Turri” in Auburn.

Hughley took pictures as a child and used every brand of disposable cameras. She was always the one who took pictures of everything and everyone, including family.

As a child, she wasn’t able to drive or earn money to have pictures developed. She waited a long time for the pictured to come back. When they did come back, they were black.

“I lost pictures of family members who were extremely close to me, and that weighed heavy on me for years, even today,” Hughley said. “So, one day the idea popped up in my head to start my own photography business.”

Everlasting Image by Turri specializes in family, wedding, birthday, anniversary, engagement, maternity and senior portraits.

Hughley enjoys capturing special moments, bond of families and friends, unions of love and smiled of happiness and joy.

As a wife and mother of two, Hughley figured she could schedule sessions around her full-time job at the East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika. She could bring daughter along to assist instead of paying someone else.

“At the time, I felt that it was the best decision for me and my family,” Hughley said. “I didn’t want anyone else to experience what I had gone through. Therefore, I wanted to capture memories and moments that would last forever. With that in mind, that’s how I came up with the name Everlasting Image by Turri.”

In a complex journey, Hughley had taught herself everything she knows about photography. She had plenty late nights and early mornings, but it’s an awarding experience overall.

Everlasting Image by Turri gave Hughley the opportunity to travel many places such as Hawaii, Puerto Rico, California and New York. Throughout her photography journey, Hughley has learned a lot about the field.

“Hard work definitely pays off, and I’m just getting started,” Hughley said. “God has blessed me so much, and I am forever grateful. I am excited to see how my photography business grows and continues to capture everlasting images.”

Hughley plans on expanding her business in the near future, because there is much more work to be done. Eventually, she will offer more services than what is currently available.

If you want to know more, visit the Facebook page “Everlasting Image by Turri’s.”