Pickleball bringing international tournament and estimated $2 million in tax revenue to Opelika

As its pickleball footprint expands, the City of Opelika is adding five more tournaments this year, including a an international tournament in the fall featuring professional players.

The economic impact to the area is expected to be about $2 million in tax revenue alone.

The 12 new courts at the Point Broadband Pickleball Pavilion at the Opelika Sportsplex are expected to be completed by June.

“Pickleball is one of the fastest, if not the fastest, growing sports in the world,” said Anthony Terling, sports and event development manager for Auburn-Opelika Tourism. “Right now, over 70-something countries across the world compete in organized pickleball.”

Terling said there’s an effort to add pickleball as an Olympic sport because of how many people across the world are competing in it.

Mayor Gary Fuller said he’s excited to put Opelika on the international map for pickleball and is looking forward to welcoming the players.