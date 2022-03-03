Pickleball bringing international tournament and estimated $2 million in tax revenue to Opelika

As its pickleball footprint expands, the City of Opelika is adding five more tournaments this year, including a an international tournament in the fall featuring professional players.
The economic impact to the area is expected to be about $2 million in tax revenue alone.
The 12 new courts at the Point Broadband Pickleball Pavilion at the Opelika Sportsplex are expected to be completed by June.
“Pickleball is one of the fastest, if not the fastest, growing sports in the world,” said Anthony Terling, sports and event development manager for Auburn-Opelika Tourism. “Right now, over 70-something countries across the world compete in organized pickleball.”
Terling said there’s an effort to add pickleball as an Olympic sport because of how many people across the world are competing in it.
Mayor Gary Fuller said he’s excited to put Opelika on the international map for pickleball and is looking forward to welcoming the players.
“We’re accustomed to having folks from Asia and Europe come to Opelika because they have manufacturing facilities here, so we’re certainly not strangers to international visitors,” Fuller said. “However, this will be a little different because these will be pickleball players, not industrial manufacturing folks.”
Fuller said the estimated $2-million shot to the local economy will boost the hotels, restaurants and other business that suffered from the pandemic.
The upcoming tournaments include:
- Paddles at the Plex Tournament: Began Thursday and features 325 players from 10 states, with an estimated economic impact of about $154,000.
- The USA Pickleball Atlantic South Regional tournament: June 21-26 with an estimated 750 players and $625,000 economic impact.
- The Alabama Senior Pickleball Olympics: Aug. 26-28 with an estimated 200 players and $100,000 economic impact.
- The APP Pro Tour: Oct. 6-9 with an estimated 750 players and $600,000 economic impact.
- IFP Bainbridge World Cup: Oct. 19-23 with up to 1,000 players and at least $600,000 economic impact.
When estimating the potential economic impact, one thing Terling looks for guests traveling to Opelika from at least 90 miles away, which generally indicates the individual will stay overnight.
Terling said data shows that people who stay overnight double or triple their spending to include hotels, food and beverages and retail items. He said “day trippers” from Montgomery or Columbus, Ga., are also important because they will have to buy gas and meals.
Terling also considers how many days the tournament is and how many players will be coming, which doesn’t include other family members or friends who may come along.
“These people come here for vacation, but they’re also coming here to participate in the sport,” he said. “When you combine both of those, that’s how that number grows to that $2 million.”
Terling said that the estimated number is only based on taxes and does not include each individual hotel, restaurant or retail business.
“We are very fortunate to be able to host an international event in October that could generate anywhere from 500 to 1,000 players coming from all over the country plus outside of this country,” Terling said. “It’s just a very positive testament to the leadership of the city.”
After the construction of the 12 additional pickleball courts, making a total of 24, the sportsplex will be able to hold tournaments with up to 1,000 players starting in June. Currently the player capacity is 300.
“Opelika obviously saw that and has built something that is very unique, so that’s why we’re seeing these opportunities come to fruition,” Terling said.