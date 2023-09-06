After seeing the pickleball sport gain popularity and draw more visitors to the Auburn-Opelika region, Edward and Deirdre Hill have decided to open one of the first brick-and-mortar pickleball stores.

The Dink and Volley Pickleball store will move into the new Opelika building on 510 Geneva St. Unit 1. Deirdre said they don’t have an opening date set yet, but she’s hoping to open the business before the end of September.

Dink and Volley Pickleball will carry everything pickleball related including paddles, clothing, water bottles, gifts and more. Edward said their online store https://dinkandvolleypickleball.com/ will open a few weeks after the physical store location opens. It will be next to Chuck’s Bar-B-Que and across the street from the Opelika Police Department.

The Hills, Auburn University alumni, lived in Atlanta before they returned to the Auburn-Opelika region in March 2022. Deirdre said they always knew they wanted to move back. Since returning, they have joined the Opelika Sportsplex and learned all about pickleball.

Deirdre has a background in tennis, a sport she’s still playing after 20 years. Edward said he never played tennis, but he enjoyed playing racquetball in college. It’s a sport that’s also similar to pickleball.

“We started doing some investigating around here and there’s really nowhere — except for a couple of the big stores — to buy stuff and all the equipment that goes with it,” Deirdre said. “We just realized there was a need here not only for the locals, but the fact that the sportsplex holds so many tournaments every year.”

The Opelika Sportsplex, which has 24 pickleball courts, will host the fall Paddles at the Plex tournament from Tuesday to Sunday. Over 700 players from 16 different states will compete, including the Hill couple and their daughter.

While visiting other tournaments, Deirdre said she started talking to companies that offer pickleball merchandise and equipment. That’s when she found out there’s no brick-and-mortar store that’s solely for pickleball that whole sellers can put their products in.

Some tennis stores and other large retail businesses carry pickleball items, but Deirdre said her store will be completely focused on the pickleball lifestyle. She’s also learned about the different types of paddles, so she can help customers find the type they need. Whether they’re looking for a paddle that will give them more power or more control, the new store can supply that.

“We’re excited about it! We’re hoping that we help not only the community, but the tourism that comes here,” Deirdre said.

The couple encourages everyone to pick up a paddle and try out the addicting sport. Deirdre said it doesn’t matter how old you, it’s a sport anyone can learn.

“The two fastest-growing demographics in pickleball are the 65 and over age group – which Opelika and Auburn have a tremendous retirement community going on – and the 18 to 35 year olds. Between Auburn and Southern Union, we have two great demographic groups there,” Deirdre said.

The Opelika Pickleball Club has grown to about 634 members. The Opelika Pickleball Facility has been listed as one of the top places to play in the country, because of its 24 state-of-the-art courts covered by two pavilions, according to a release from the Opelika Pickleball Club.

About two weeks ago, Deirdre said Auburn University started a new pickleball club. About 200 students attended ready to play in a tournament. The university has also turned eight tennis courts into pickleball courts.