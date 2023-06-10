Pickleball continues to make headlines as the sport grows throughout the country attracting more players to pick up a racket.

After 2023 USA Pickleball Atlantic South Diamond Regional tournament in Opelika ends on Sunday, pickleball athlete Anthony Ryan could become an accredited USA Pickleball referee. He’ll call matches during this week’s tournament and certified referees will deem if he’s ready to become a level one ref. If he is, he’ll become the first person in a wheelchair to become a USA Pickleball referee.

“I’m mainly concerned. It’s not with the fact that I’m in a chair, but with making sure that I’m educating myself properly, preparing properly and continuing to get better at what I’m here to do. I want to be recognized not as a referee in a wheelchair, but as a referee,” Ryan said.

If Ryan is able to encourage others to try out the sport or work to become a referee, he said that’s an added bonus.

“As I continue to advance in the world of pickleball, I think there’s a certain level of responsibility that comes with that,” he said. “If other people don’t see faces that they can relate to in the world of pickleball, then what reason would they have to want to be involved in it.”

The first pickleball tournament in the world dates back to 1976. By 2023, The Sports & Fitness Industry Association, reported that there are more than 8.9 million players in the U.S. There’s not much data that reflects the number of adaptive players, but it’s safe to say there’s a shortage.

Ryan said he’s not sure why there aren’t more adaptive players but suggested it could be because they’ve already found their niche in a different sport.

“As far as playing, I would just say that if you’re already an adaptive athlete and you’re already involved in a lot of other sports, at least come try pickleball,” he said. “I’ve tried all of the adaptive sports out there just about, and pickleball is the first one, I feel for me, that was truly addictive.”

Ryan has explored various adaptive sports throughout his life including basketball, sled hockey, waterskiing and more. He fell in love with wheelchair tennis first and played in tournaments in the U.S. and Canada for about 12 years.

Later, he discovered pickleball, looked for somewhere he could learn to play and began playing in tournaments with his brother in 2020. During his time competing, he said he’d never played against another wheelchair player until a tournament in Dallas in May 2023.

As an wheelchair pickleball player, Ryan said he has faced some challenges.

“I don’t think there’s enough players in chairs to have established a level of exposure where people know what to expect,” he said. “I run into a lot of resistance where people don’t know how to handle the situation.”

Ryan believes the way to help able-bodied athletes become comfortable with competing against adaptive athletes is through exposure.

Recognizing that he’s in a position to help grow the sport in that area, Ryan thinks one way to do that is by reaching out to younger athletes. While he has an interest in helping on that front, right now he’s focused on working his way up to become the best referee he can.

Ryan got interested in becoming a referee for the sport after he started watching professional pickleball matches on TV. He got connected to Norman Clinkscales, a certified USA Pickleball referee, who became his mentor.

Clinkscales has been refereeing amateurs and professionals for almost two years and became certified to teach and train new referees about one year ago.

Clinkscales said he asked Ryan to come to the tournament in Opelika to get experience and to earn his first level of credentials. To be certified, candidates must have experience refereeing at least 20 matches.

“I love to teach and I love to teach anybody,” Clinkscales said. “Anthony is smart, receptive, a sponge for information and he’s a lot of fun to be around. He fits into the referee crowd very well. I’ve been delighted teaching him. It’s an honor to do that to a wheelchair player and it can spread and leave a legacy that matters.”

During the six day tournament in Opelika, about 700 players come out to compete. About 69% of those players were from out of state. Auburn-Opelika Tourism estimated an economic impact of $489,000 for the city.