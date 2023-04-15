People of all ages watched and toured planes and helicopters Saturday afternoon at the Auburn University Regional Airport Fly-in show.

Pilots showed off their aircrafts and shared the stories behind them while kids watched —excited for a chance to sit in them. The sunny weather made for a perfect day to enjoy the outdoor event and watch aircrafts soar in the bright blue sky.

Get to know the pilots and learn their stories.

Pilot Steve Torres built an airplane in his garage

Steve Torres, a 54-year-old pilot from Auburn, brought a Van’s RV 7 model airplane he built in his garage. It took about four years to build and he completed it in 2019.

“I wanted to participate and spark the interest in the community. Get kids involved with aviation and expose them to it. So I stayed pretty active in general aviation out here,” Torres said.

Torres learned to fly in 1988 as an aviation management student at Auburn University. He’s been flying ever since.

“My uncle and dad both had airplanes. And as a kid, I grew up flying with them and just really loved it. I decided I wanted to do it for a living,” he said.

Torres got his private pilot license at Auburn, participated in ROTC and completed Air Force pilot training. He flew KC-10 tanker and cargo aircraft in the Air Force over Afghanistan and Iraq and served in the military for 20 years.

Afterwards, he was hired to pilot for Southwest Airlines where he’s been for 16 years. Torres is also a member of the Auburn-Opelika Aviation Association and a member of Auburn Airport Safety Council.

Ben and Cindy Spain fly their grandchildren in their plane

Ben and Cindy Spain brought their 1946 Aeronca Champ airplane to the event. The couple from Opelika has been married for 36 years. They share two kids, six grandchildren and a passion for flying.

“It’s always something that we can do together, because she enjoys it as much as I do,” Ben said.

Flying also comes in handy when they visit their grandchildren. Ben said instead of driving six hours to get there, they can fly for two and a half hours. Cindy added that it’s a deal breaker to cut down on travel time and avoid driving through Atlanta.

Ben, 57, got his license when he was 19 and flew for several years until he and his wife began a family. After their two children got married, he decided to pick up the hobby again. He pilots the plane while Cindy sits behind him enjoying the ride and taking photos.

The Spain couple often attends fly-in events when they can. They’ve enjoyed the opportunity to attend an antique fly-in event in Iowa and to fly over the Mississippi River in front of the Gateway Arch in Missouri at 1,500 feet.

“This is great because you get to educate people on the aircraft. The kids get to have their pictures made and you get their interest in aviation. Because when us old people are gone, you need the younger people going up,” Ben said.

Tom Zuber brought his Sparrow Hawk to inspire the next generation

Tom Zuber is another Opelika pilot who wanted to encourage the next generation to get involved in aviation. He brought his Sparrow Hawk airplane, which was built in 1930, to the event.

Zuber has had a passion for flying airplanes since he was 3 years old.

“I know when it happened. I was standing at my granddaddy’s house in the front yard next to the spruce tree and a yellow biplane flew over. That’s when I decided I wanted to fly. So I made my granddaddy take me to the airport after church every Sunday.”

He got his first airplane ride at 4 years old. In 1970 when he was drafted to go to Vietnam, he went to flight school. Because there was such a backlog on flight school, Zuber didn’t graduate until May 1972. By that time, the war was coming to an end and he didn’t have to go.

Zuber served in the Army for 20 years and retired as a CW4 (Chief Warrant Officer 4). Then he flew EMS ambulance helicopters for 16 years with Life Saver 3, which was based at the Auburn Airport but is now in Cusseta. He also worked with corporate airlines on and off for a few years.

Charity event 'meant the world' to Trentin Dupper, a cancer patient

The fly-in and charity event was hosted by the Auburn-Opelika Aviation Association to inspire others to pursue aviation and to raise funds for 22-year-old Trentin Dupper, who is battling Ewings Sarcoma. It’s a rare form of cancer in the bones or soft tissue around the bones. Dupper will continue treatment at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston.

In 2022, Quintin Dupper, 26, and Adam Romito, 37. founded AOAA. Romito now serves as the president of the organization since Dupper moved to Mobile to attend Airframe and Powerplant Aircraft Mechanic School. Dupper said the support from the Auburn-Opelika community and the aviation community means the world to him, his family and his brother Trentin.

“I was just on FaceTime with my little brother, and he was thrilled to death to see everybody out here,” Dupper said Saturday afternoon. “He wishes he could be here, but he’s stuck out in Houston.”

At the event, the AOAA collected donations and held a raffle. Participates earned a chance to schedule an hour-long discovery flight over Auburn with an instructor either in a Piper Cherokee plane or in a helicopter with South Atlanta Helicopters. All proceeds go to Trentin Dupper’s medical costs.

“It’s been an awesome turnout to get the public out here and get everybody, especially these kiddos, exposed to aviation. It's good ,because we're having kind of a crisis with not having mechanics and air traffic control and pilots,” Dupper said.

He hopes this fly-in event and the future events the AOAA plans to host will impact others and lead them to fall in love with aviation the same way he did.