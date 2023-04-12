The Auburn-Opelika Aviation Association will be hosting a fly-in and charity event on Saturday at the Auburn University Regional Airport from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Pilots from around the southeast will showcase their planes. Food truck vendors will be set up and there will be a raffle. The event will be like a car show but for airplanes, said Adam Romito, the president of the association.

“It’s just a chance to hang out, check out planes and talk to folks. You can bring a chair. It’s just a laid back, fun thing to do,” he said.

Raffle winners will have the opportunity to schedule an hour-long discovery flight over Auburn with an instructor either in a Piper Cherokee plane or in a helicopter with South Atlanta Helicopters. Raffle tickets will be sold for $5 a ticket or $15 for a set of five.

Winners will be notified through email or a text message. To make a donation or to purchase a raffle ticket ahead of time, contact Romito at 334-524-5800.

All proceeds from the raffle will go towards the cost of treatment for 22-year-old Trentin Dupper, who is battling Ewings Sarcoma. It's a rare form of cancer in the bones or soft tissue around the bones. Dupper will be continuing treatment at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston.

Romito, a 37-year-old Opelika native, said his idea for the fly-in event came from his desire to build an aircraft community for pilots and other people in the community as well as to support and raise funds for Dupper.

During the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Romito left the music industry scene in Nashville and decided to learn to fly airplanes.

His friend Quintin Dupper, Trentin Dupper’s brother, became his flight instructor. In 2022, they established the Auburn-Opelika Aviation Association with the help of Auburn University Regional Airport Director Bill Hutto and Assistant Airport Director Adam Foutz.

“There’s so many aircraft owners and pilots around here that we felt it was a need to start an organization to kind of get everybody together,” Romito said.

Romito always had an interest in airplanes but never knew how to get started until Brion Gluck invited him to fly a warbird plane. Romito met Gluck in 2019 at a car race in Atlanta.

Since dividing into the world of aviation, Romito has made it his mission to help introduce others to flying as well as helping others with purchasing or managing aircraft. He said he also wants to share what he’s learned with the next generation.

In the future, he hopes to be able to put together a scholarship for high school graduates pursuing a career in aviation. He also has a goal to plan fly-in events twice a year — one in the spring and one in the fall.

“It’s been really cool to see the last three years how much aviation has changed around here,” Romito said.

Southern Union State Community College in Opelika is getting ready to launch an aviation technology program in the fall, and Romito said he’s enjoyed helping out Richard Belk, the director of the program, where they can.